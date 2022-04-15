 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Castle Rock school bus driver wins Daily News Easter egg hunt

2022 Egg Hunt Winner

Shawna Rae, of Castle Rock, is the winner of The Daily News' annual Easter Egg Hunt and $500 gift card. She found the egg hidden in the bike park in Castle Rock on Friday.

 Katelyn.Metzger

A $500 Visa gift card will go to a local school bus driver after she found The Daily News' large, spotted green Easter egg in Castle Rock. 

Shawna Rae, a Castle Rock resident and Kelso School District bus driver, read the clue about two days before that said the egg would be "hard to spot." She reasoned this meant it would probably be colored green, have spots and be hidden somewhere in a grassy area. 

This led her to the Castle Rock Bike Park where she searched the boat launch area, baseball fields and under the bike path. She saw the egg and nearly could not believe it. 

"I was about ready to give up," Rae said. 

Celebrating Easter is a family affair for Rae, her husband and her 7-year-old son Chance. She said she was excited for him to get home from school Friday. 

"He'll be stoked when he sees I found it," Rae said.

