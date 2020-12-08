Castle Rock residents start program 'for people who can use a hot meal'

CASTLE ROCK — Cali Standon jumped with delight Sunday afternoon after a woman she had just met fitted a sparkly purple hat to her head. Then, with recently gloved hands, she took a sip of hot cocoa, and her face broke out in a grin.

Along with her father, brother and cousin, the 3-year-old girl was one of the first people to benefit from the Helping Hands of Castle Rock, a new community-based meal share program.

“I can’t tell who is more excited, me or them” said Ali Schaafsma, one of the group’s co-founders.

Inspired by their own volunteer work and ties to the Castle Rock community, Schaafsma of Castle Rock and Georgene Bean of Silver Lake started the group about a month ago. The group will post up every Sunday this December outside of the Free Mason Hall, 123 First Ave., to serve hot meals from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

“This is for any one who could use a warm, hot meal,” Schaafsma said. “If you want a free meal, it’s welcome to you.”

Schaafsma credits Bean for powering the group’s start-up.

For several months now, Bean has volunteered with various food service and homeless support groups in Cowlitz County, including Food For Change group, which serves meals at the Family Health Center on 14th Avenue in Longview.