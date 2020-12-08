Castle Rock residents start program 'for people who can use a hot meal'

CASTLE ROCK — Cali Standon jumped with delight Sunday afternoon after a woman she had just met fitted a sparkly purple hat to her head. Then, with recently gloved hands, she took a sip of hot cocoa, and her face broke out in a grin.
Along with her father, brother and cousin, the 3-year-old girl was one of the first people to benefit from the Helping Hands of Castle Rock, a new community-based meal share program.
“I can’t tell who is more excited, me or them” said Ali Schaafsma, one of the group’s co-founders.
Inspired by their own volunteer work and ties to the Castle Rock community, Schaafsma of Castle Rock and Georgene Bean of Silver Lake started the group about a month ago. The group will post up every Sunday this December outside of the Free Mason Hall, 123 First Ave., to serve hot meals from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
“This is for any one who could use a warm, hot meal,” Schaafsma said. “If you want a free meal, it’s welcome to you.”
Schaafsma credits Bean for powering the group’s start-up.
For several months now, Bean has volunteered with various food service and homeless support groups in Cowlitz County, including Food For Change group, which serves meals at the Family Health Center on 14th Avenue in Longview.
She overheard Schaafsma, another frequent volunteer at 14th Avenue, talking about an idea to start a Castle Rock-based meal share program while both women were volunteering one weekend, Bean said.
“I thought about that for a week, and I thought, ‘It’s a long drive to Longview from Silver Lake,’ “ Bean said, adding that “Castle Rock is my home town, so I decided I wanted to do something here.”
Together, the women created a Facebook page, rallied volunteers, collected food and hygiene product donations and coordinated with the Castle Rock Free Mason Lodge No. 62 for a location to serve meals.
“We would have started something sooner, but we couldn’t get the hall until today,” Bean said at the group’s first meal share Dec. 6.
“These guys really pulled some strings to make this happen and open their building to us,” Schaafsma added.
Schaafsma oversees food services, while Bean distributes hygiene products and clothing. The group also tries to partner with area volunteers and nonprofits to expand its weekly offerings. On Sunday it worked with Pets Are People 2, a recently created nonprofit that hands out pet food, treats and supplies to people with animals in need in Cowlitz County and Columbia County in Oregon.
More than a half dozen volunteers arrived Sunday to help dish up three varieties of soup, fresh fruits and cupcakes, along with other goodies. Bean handed out gloves, hats and hygiene items to the Standon family almost as soon as they arrived.
Longview resident Angela Orth said she drove up to Castle Rock to help because she believes in the mission of the group.
“I work in pediatrics, and we see people who are homeless and people who are hungry, so I wanted to help with feeding. ... The thought of people being hungry and cold breaks my heart,” Orth said.
As they waited for people to arrive Sunday, Schaafsma and the volunteers discussed how best to alert people that the meal share is active. For now, the group relies on Facebook to round up new volunteers, gather donations and remind people when they are serving food.
Although only one family came for the first meal, the Helping Hands of Castle Rock expects its popularity to grow.
“We will keep showing up, and people will start coming,” Schaafsma said.
