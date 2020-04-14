Castle Rock prepares 2021 library levy for primary election ballot

After a major rollback of library operations this year, the City of Castle Rock is preparing a special excess levy for the August primary election to fully fund the library in 2021.
Council members on Monday night approved a resolution seek voter approval of a special levy for 50 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value to raise about $91,500 for the library. They are slated to vote on the matter once more for final approval at their next meeting.
The measure would cost the owner of a $250,000 home $125 annually.
In order to include the measure on primary election ballots, the city must file its resolution with the county election’s office before May 8.
The city asks voters to pass a library levy every year. It funds the vast majority of the library’s budget, including wages for two staff members and funding for janitorial services.
Usually the city runs the levy in the primary election so it can use the general election as a “safety net” if it fails the first time around.
The levy that would have funded the 2020 operations failed in both primary and general elections in 2019, forcing the city to cut library hours and staff and rely wholly on donations to operate.
As of March 9, the library had received almost $4,000 in donations “with more coming in,” said Library Director Vicki Selander. However, that’s only about 4% to 5% of the total funding the levy would have raised.
In an interview in October, Selander told TDN that she didn’t know whether the library could survive two consecutive years with severe cutbacks and no levy.
Also Monday the Castle Rock City Council:
• Accepted a $5,500 grant to purchase three Zoll AED Plus Heart defibrillators.
• Approved the Castle Rock Eagles to sell fireworks in 2020.
• Approved an interlocal agreement with Cowlitz County to use $160,000 from the Rural County Public Facilities Funds to pay for a utilities extension on Huntington Avenue South. The city wants to run sewer and gas lines to a property near the Timberlake Church to prepare it for future development.
“There is a prospective developer that’s doing a lot of work on that (property),” said Mayor Paul Helenberg. “Hopefully they move forward with the purchase of the property and into development of that.”
