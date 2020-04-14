Castle Rock prepares 2021 library levy for primary election ballot

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

After a major rollback of library operations this year, the City of Castle Rock is preparing a special excess levy for the August primary election to fully fund the library in 2021.

Council members on Monday night approved a resolution seek voter approval of a special levy for 50 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value to raise about $91,500 for the library. They are slated to vote on the matter once more for final approval at their next meeting.

The measure would cost the owner of a $250,000 home $125 annually.

In order to include the measure on primary election ballots, the city must file its resolution with the county election’s office before May 8.

The city asks voters to pass a library levy every year. It funds the vast majority of the library’s budget, including wages for two staff members and funding for janitorial services.

Usually the city runs the levy in the primary election so it can use the general election as a “safety net” if it fails the first time around.