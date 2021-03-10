Castle Rock police officer injured in Feb. 28 car chase identified as Bill Zimmerman

The Castle Rock police officer injured after a Feb. 28 car chase near Toutle has been identified as Bill Zimmerman, the same officer who responded to an 2020 drowning and rescue in the Cowlitz River.
The Lower Columbia Major Crimes Team announced Tuesday night that Zimmerman, 32, is on leave per department protocol because he fired several shots at a van after it rammed into his patrol car. He has been a full-time police officer since 2018 and previously served as a reserve officer.
Zimmerman suffered a fractured vertebra and a concussion during the incident, and "a lengthy recovery period is expected prior to his return to work," according to the Tuesday press release from the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office.
Last August, Zimmerman was the first emergency responder on scene at a drowning at the Cowlitz River. Two men were rescued, and one survived, according to the police department.
Just after 11 p.m., Sunday Feb. 28, Zimmerman tried to pull over a van on Silver Lake Highway near Seaquest State Park, but the vehicle sped eastbound towards Toutle, according to a TDN report.
The driver of the van stopped on the highway, reversed, struck the officer’s patrol car, and continued to flee, then repeated the actions, disabling Zimmerman's vehicle.
Zimmerman then fired shots, hitting the van but not striking the driver nor passenger. They fled on foot, according to a press release.
The driver of the van, Dale E. Woodley Jr., 40, of Longview, was booked on suspicion of two counts of second-degree assault, attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, possession of a stolen vehicle, first-degree malicious mischief, criminal trespass, and third-degree attempted theft.
The passenger Timothy R. Bean, 33, of Longview was booked on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle.
The vehicle, a Ford Econoline van, was stolen from the Water Doctor of Washington, a water treatment business based in Chehalis.
Investigators are working to complete their investigation at this time and the completed investigation will be reviewed by the Cowlitz County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.