Castle Rock police officer injured in Feb. 28 car chase identified as Bill Zimmerman

The Castle Rock police officer injured after a Feb. 28 car chase near Toutle has been identified as Bill Zimmerman, the same officer who responded to an 2020 drowning and rescue in the Cowlitz River.

The Lower Columbia Major Crimes Team announced Tuesday night that Zimmerman, 32, is on leave per department protocol because he fired several shots at a van after it rammed into his patrol car. He has been a full-time police officer since 2018 and previously served as a reserve officer.

Zimmerman suffered a fractured vertebra and a concussion during the incident, and "a lengthy recovery period is expected prior to his return to work," according to the Tuesday press release from the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office.

Last August, Zimmerman was the first emergency responder on scene at a drowning at the Cowlitz River. Two men were rescued, and one survived, according to the police department.