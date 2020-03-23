Castle Rock police investigate report of rogue clowns Saturday

Castle Rock police officers determined that two people walking around town Saturday dressed as The Joker and Stephen King's eponymous "It" were only trying to cheer people up from the COVID-19 blues.

A 911 dispatch caller Saturday evening said the clowns jumped out at her car while she was driving on Merrill Avenue NE near Huntington Avenue N, according to 911 dispatch records.

The clowns denied jumping in front of cars when contacted by a deputy. They said they were walking around in their costumes to "spread joy." Officers determined there was nothing criminal about their behavior.

"They were out trying to spread good cheer because of all the coronavirus issues," Castle Rock Police Sergeant Charlie Worley said Monday.

