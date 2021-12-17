 Skip to main content
Castle Rock Police Department returns to full staff with new officer, Worley as chief

Chief Charlie Worley

Chief Charlie Worley stands outside the Castle Rock Police Department on Thursday after being sworn into the new position Monday. 

 Hayley Day

CASTLE ROCK — The police department is fully staffed after nearly a year with the hiring of a new member earlier in the fall and this week’s swearing in of longtime officer Charlie Worley as police chief.

The department was down two of its five officers for about four months in 2021 after the former police chief stepped down in January and Officer Bill Zimmerman was wounded in February.

Zimmerman rejoined the force in June, and the department returned to full staff when Michael Berndt was hired in October, and Worley was promoted. Worley was sworn in Monday at the last 2021 council meeting and officially takes the reins Jan. 1, 2022.

Worley, 51, steps into his new role after nearly two decades with the department and Berndt after 17 years with the Longview Police Department.

‘A good fit’

Worley took over as interim chief when former Chief Scott Neves left to head Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue in Kelso. After candidates failed to make the cut, Worley said he proposed maintaining the position permanently.

Castle Rock Mayor Paul Helenberg said a commission of citizens who reviewed the applicants referred Worley's information to him. Helenberg said Worley works well with the schools, residents and businesses. 

"He's been with the city for 20 years," Helenberg said. "He's just a good fit."

The Castle Rock Police Department was the first full-time position for Worley when he joined in 2002 under then-Chief Bob Heuer, he said. Since then, Worley said he has seen city crime rates drop, a larger county jail built and new criminal justice technology and state legislation phased in.

Castle Rock had more crimes like theft, vehicle prowls and domestic violence when Worley started his career, he said, which were lowered when the county built a jail in 2005 with more capacity. Worley said the previous jail had limited space so some suspects had to be picked up on warrants rather than being detained immediately. 

Back then, Worley said he hand wrote tickets and police reports, before they were digitized and “everything can be done on your phone.”

Recent state legislation that prevents officers from detaining suspects without probable cause and limits their use of force has also "impacted police work," he said, adding he hopes "a happy medium" between police and legislators can be met. 

‘I was hooked’

His love for the industry started in college, Worley added, when he took a criminal justice class at Lower Columbia College with then Kelso Police Chief Tony Stoutt.

“I was hooked,” Worley said. "From then on, that was what I wanted to do."

He said helping the public in an "honorable profession really intrigued" the student, who played baseball for LCC then Central Washington University.

Worley still recalls the first homicide arrest the department made in decades in 2006, after officers had a standoff, he said, “right across from the police department.”

“You don’t forget about those things,” Worley said.

For more than a decade, the R.A. Long graduate worked with two of his officers — David Yeager and Jeff Gann. During downtime, Worley said he encourages his crew to meet with local schools and businesses to build trust with the public to prevent crime. 

“We’ve done a lot of great things in the last 20 years I’ve been here and I want to see our hard work and tradition continue,” he said.

