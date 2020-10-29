Castle Rock Police Chief Scott Neves hired to lead Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue

Current Castle Rock Police Chief Scott Neves will have a new title in April: Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue Fire Chief.
He will replace current Fire Chief Dave LaFave, who has served in the position since 2001 and with Cowlitz 2 since 1983, according to a Cowlitz 2 press release. LaFave announced his retirement earlier this year.
Neves will take over on April 1. He has been a Cowlitz 2 volunteer since 1985, with a current ranking of battalion chief and group supervisor, the press release said. He also served on the Cowlitz 2 Board of Commissioners from 2011 until recently, when he resigned to be eligible for consideration for the fire chief position.
"Although he has enjoyed his career first as a police officer, and then as police chief for the City of Castle Rock, Scott is looking forward to the challenge of leading Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue," the press release said.
Neves said in the press release that he is “honored and humbled by the great opportunity that the Board of Commissioners has given me to lead the team of the outstanding men and women of Cowlitz 2 Fire and Rescue. I am excited about the future.”
LaFave said he expects “a smooth and fairly seamless transition."
"Scott knows the issues of the district, the personnel and the service area well from both his role as a commissioner and his years of service as a volunteer," LaFave said in the press release. "His experience as a police chief offers insight for the role as chief of the fire district. The duties of chief for both types of first response agencies are similar enough for a person to assimilate from one to the other. I expect him to do a good job.”
To prepare Neves for the transition, he will take the deputy chief position effective February 1, as the deputy chief is also retiring, the press release said.
Board Chairman Jeff Cameron said in the press release that the board is "very pleased that Scott expressed interest in our fire chief position."
"Scott served on the front line of response along side many of our personnel, and he knows the business side of the district from his years of service as a fire commissioner," he said. "Scott’s philosophy supports the district’s long history of cost containment for our taxpayers, and our high level of customer service to our citizens.”
