Castle Rock Police Chief Scott Neves hired to lead Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue

Current Castle Rock Police Chief Scott Neves will have a new title in April: Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue Fire Chief.

He will replace current Fire Chief Dave LaFave, who has served in the position since 2001 and with Cowlitz 2 since 1983, according to a Cowlitz 2 press release. LaFave announced his retirement earlier this year.

Neves will take over on April 1. He has been a Cowlitz 2 volunteer since 1985, with a current ranking of battalion chief and group supervisor, the press release said. He also served on the Cowlitz 2 Board of Commissioners from 2011 until recently, when he resigned to be eligible for consideration for the fire chief position.

"Although he has enjoyed his career first as a police officer, and then as police chief for the City of Castle Rock, Scott is looking forward to the challenge of leading Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue," the press release said.

Neves said in the press release that he is “honored and humbled by the great opportunity that the Board of Commissioners has given me to lead the team of the outstanding men and women of Cowlitz 2 Fire and Rescue. I am excited about the future.”

LaFave said he expects “a smooth and fairly seamless transition."