 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Castle Rock OKs first of many approvals needed to build proposed business park on 118 acres off I-5's exit 48
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Castle Rock OKs first of many approvals needed to build proposed business park on 118 acres off I-5's exit 48

{{featured_button_text}}
Proposed Castle Rock business park

A map of the proposed 118-acre business park off  Interstate 5's exit 48 in Castle Rock.

 City of Castle Rock, Contributed

CASTLE ROCK — Monday, the City Council made the first approval of a long list of green lights needed before a developer can build a proposed business park, with offices, retail space and multi-family housing at Interstate 5's exit 48. 

The council unanimously approved designating the proposed development a "mixed-use master plan development," meaning the land will be used for functions outside its currently designated zone and built in planned phases over time. The vote also approved a rough plan for the site and conditions for construction.

The council is scheduled to vote again Nov. 8 to finalize Monday's decision. Monday's vote did not OK any permits. 

Plans

The developer aims to use the 118 acres on the peninsula surrounded by the Cowlitz River, Salmon Creek and Burlington Northern and Santa Fe Railway for more than the functions allowed on the land currently zoned for industrial use. Proposed plans include about 59 acres of light industrial businesses and offices; 98,000 square feet of retail space; about 8 acres of multi-family housing with 200 units; and 18 acres of recreational use like a 200-unit RV park, boat launch and hiking trails. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The developer, Compass Group LLC based in Battle Ground, is the first to apply for the city's new "mixed-use master plan development" tool, after the city adopted the tool in the spring, said Castle Rock Planner Gregg Dohrn. 

If the city OKs the designation Nov. 8, the next step, said the City Engineer Tom Gower, will include a roughly year-long process to apply for environmental permits with agencies like the Washington State Department of Ecology and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Detailed plans will be presented to the public with comments collected, he added. He said the council may not vote on specific plans for another year. 

Dohrn said permit applications for the development will have to match the rough plan approved Monday. He said adopting the rough plan "sets the frameworks so everyone knows what to expect." 

Larsen Lane

Conditions in the plan include new details to ensure nearby Larsen Lane is not used for the main road to the site. Dohrn said the plan has stayed the same, but officials added more information to clear up who can use the site's roads. The developer plans to build a new driveway near Timberlake Church on Huntington Avenue to access the proposed development and use the residential Larsen Lane for emergency vehicles to reach the site. Previously, at least 18 Larsen Lane residents objected to building out the dead-end country road. 

Public Works Director Dave Vorse said local property owners will benefit from the development because the city's water line is being extended to the area. Mayor Paul Helenberg said Timberlake Church wanted to expand about three years ago, but couldn’t without a nearby water hook up. The city received $500,000 in state grants and a $1.5 million state loan to complete the water main extension at I-5's exit 48, Vorse said.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Top Senate Dems insist they'll get a budget deal

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News