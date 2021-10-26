Castle Rock OKs first of many approvals needed to build proposed business park on 118 acres off I-5's exit 48

Castle Rock to hold public hearing on proposed business park with multi-family housing, boat launch August 16 CASTLE ROCK — The City Council is collecting a second round of opinions on a potential business park that would include multi-family housing a…

If the city OKs the designation Nov. 8, the next step, said the City Engineer Tom Gower, will include a roughly year-long process to apply for environmental permits with agencies like the Washington State Department of Ecology and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Detailed plans will be presented to the public with comments collected, he added. He said the council may not vote on specific plans for another year.

Dohrn said permit applications for the development will have to match the rough plan approved Monday. He said adopting the rough plan "sets the frameworks so everyone knows what to expect."

Larsen Lane

Conditions in the plan include new details to ensure nearby Larsen Lane is not used for the main road to the site. Dohrn said the plan has stayed the same, but officials added more information to clear up who can use the site's roads. The developer plans to build a new driveway near Timberlake Church on Huntington Avenue to access the proposed development and use the residential Larsen Lane for emergency vehicles to reach the site. Previously, at least 18 Larsen Lane residents objected to building out the dead-end country road.

Castle Rock officials update zoning to allow for larger mixed-use developments CASTLE ROCK — City officials here have temporarily reduced red tape faced by developers seeking to build large, mixed-use properties and put i…

Public Works Director Dave Vorse said local property owners will benefit from the development because the city's water line is being extended to the area. Mayor Paul Helenberg said Timberlake Church wanted to expand about three years ago, but couldn’t without a nearby water hook up. The city received $500,000 in state grants and a $1.5 million state loan to complete the water main extension at I-5's exit 48, Vorse said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.