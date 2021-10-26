Castle Rock OKs first of many approvals needed to build proposed business park on 118 acres off I-5's exit 48

CASTLE ROCK — Monday, the City Council made the first approval of a long list of green lights needed before a developer can build a proposed business park, with offices, retail space and multi-family housing at Interstate 5's exit 48.
The council unanimously approved designating the proposed development a "mixed-use master plan development," meaning the land will be used for functions outside its currently designated zone and built in planned phases over time. The vote also approved a rough plan for the site and conditions for construction.
The council is scheduled to vote again Nov. 8 to finalize Monday's decision. Monday's vote did not OK any permits.
Larsen Lane residents speak against potential business park with housing, RV park off I-5's exit 48 in Castle Rock
CASTLE ROCK — Neighbors of a potential 118-acre business park off Interstate 5’s exit 48 spoke against plans to build out a small country lane…
Plans
The developer aims to use the 118 acres on the peninsula surrounded by the Cowlitz River, Salmon Creek and Burlington Northern and Santa Fe Railway for more than the functions allowed on the land currently zoned for industrial use. Proposed plans include about 59 acres of light industrial businesses and offices; 98,000 square feet of retail space; about 8 acres of multi-family housing with 200 units; and 18 acres of recreational use like a 200-unit RV park, boat launch and hiking trails.
The developer, Compass Group LLC based in Battle Ground, is the first to apply for the city's new "mixed-use master plan development" tool, after the city adopted the tool in the spring, said Castle Rock Planner Gregg Dohrn.
Castle Rock to hold public hearing on proposed business park with multi-family housing, boat launch August 16
CASTLE ROCK — The City Council is collecting a second round of opinions on a potential business park that would include multi-family housing a…
If the city OKs the designation Nov. 8, the next step, said the City Engineer Tom Gower, will include a roughly year-long process to apply for environmental permits with agencies like the Washington State Department of Ecology and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Detailed plans will be presented to the public with comments collected, he added. He said the council may not vote on specific plans for another year.
Dohrn said permit applications for the development will have to match the rough plan approved Monday. He said adopting the rough plan "sets the frameworks so everyone knows what to expect."
Larsen Lane
Conditions in the plan include new details to ensure nearby Larsen Lane is not used for the main road to the site. Dohrn said the plan has stayed the same, but officials added more information to clear up who can use the site's roads. The developer plans to build a new driveway near Timberlake Church on Huntington Avenue to access the proposed development and use the residential Larsen Lane for emergency vehicles to reach the site. Previously, at least 18 Larsen Lane residents objected to building out the dead-end country road.
CASTLE ROCK — City officials here have temporarily reduced red tape faced by developers seeking to build large, mixed-use properties and put i…
Public Works Director Dave Vorse said local property owners will benefit from the development because the city's water line is being extended to the area. Mayor Paul Helenberg said Timberlake Church wanted to expand about three years ago, but couldn’t without a nearby water hook up. The city received $500,000 in state grants and a $1.5 million state loan to complete the water main extension at I-5's exit 48, Vorse said.