Castle Rock officials update zoning to allow for larger mixed-use developments

CASTLE ROCK — City officials here have temporarily reduced red tape faced by developers seeking to build large, mixed-use properties and put in place more transparency requirements for residents about the projects.

Developers previously could not build certain mixed-use projects — buildings that serve different purposes such as housing storefronts and apartments — in areas zoned for one use, like commercial or residential.

Now, these larger developments can be permitted under an updated zoning structure that allows for different uses. The city also added a requirement for a public hearing before these types of projects can be started.

The temporary rules were enacted to give city officials time to develop a permanent approval plan for mixed-used developments. They were put in place March 8 and expire at the end of February 2022. The rules apply to developments that are larger and usually constructed in phases, said Castle Rock City Planner Gregg Dohrn.

The developments usually are built on a minimum of 10 acres and construction must match Castle Rock's long-term planning goals. The rules affect all zones.

One application has been submitted under the new rules, but no hearings have been scheduled, Dohrn said.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to The Daily News.