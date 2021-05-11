Castle Rock officials seek more information about motocross track plans

CASTLE ROCK — Local officials are requesting more details from developers planning to build a motocross track near the Castle Rock Raceway before allowing the project to move forward.
The Mount St. Helens Motorcycle Club owns the land off West Side Highway. Ron Broersma of Vancouver said he leases a roughly 13-acre parcel across from the current motorcycle track where he hopes to build a motocross raceway.
In mid-April, the city determined the project would not significantly affect the environment as long as construction followed several conditions outlined by public works, according to city documents.
City staff met Thursday and decided more information was needed about how the track would address concerns raised in a state Department of Ecology and Southwest Clean Air Agency review, Castle Rock Public Works Director David Vorse said Friday.
Concerns included bikes kicking too much dirt in the air, as well as the track affecting a nearby creek, he said. The city sent Broersma a letter seeking the clarifications.
"It's just not as explained as good as it should have been, so we asked him to clarify that better," Vorse said. "We're optimistic he will respond and we'll get this moving."
Broersma said Tuesday he plans to install a sprinkler system to ensure the track doesn't produce too much dust. He said he will slope the property to prevent runoff from entering the nearby creek.
Broersma said he discussed constructing a berm — a rounded mound built on level land — with a city engineer to block noise from the track and prevent bikes from entering a neighbor's property.
He said he and city officials are reviewing measurements to ensure there is enough space between the water line of the creek and the bank so it's protected.
Broersma estimates additional surveying work on the site could cost $3,000. He had no estimate of when details would be finalized, but said his goal is to have a track that "works for everyone."
"We just want to get it so it's safe and not harmful to anyone," he said. "We just want to have safe races and for everyone to have a good time."
