Castle Rock officials seek more information about motocross track plans

CASTLE ROCK — Local officials are requesting more details from developers planning to build a motocross track near the Castle Rock Raceway before allowing the project to move forward.

The Mount St. Helens Motorcycle Club owns the land off West Side Highway. Ron Broersma of Vancouver said he leases a roughly 13-acre parcel across from the current motorcycle track where he hopes to build a motocross raceway.

In mid-April, the city determined the project would not significantly affect the environment as long as construction followed several conditions outlined by public works, according to city documents.

City staff met Thursday and decided more information was needed about how the track would address concerns raised in a state Department of Ecology and Southwest Clean Air Agency review, Castle Rock Public Works Director David Vorse said Friday.

Concerns included bikes kicking too much dirt in the air, as well as the track affecting a nearby creek, he said. The city sent Broersma a letter seeking the clarifications.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"It's just not as explained as good as it should have been, so we asked him to clarify that better," Vorse said. "We're optimistic he will respond and we'll get this moving."

Permit to build motocross track in Castle Rock under review Castle Rock residents could see a new motocross track near the Castle Rock Raceway off West Side Highway.