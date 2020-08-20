Castle Rock officials consider overnight camping ordinance

“The problem has been there and has always existed. The issue we are seeing now is that we want to make sure we are following the (new) law and make sure we are consistent with protecting peoples’ rights,” Neves said.

Neves said cities like Castle Rock, which don’t have a homeless shelter or shelter program, face a challenge responding to overnight campers because of the ruling. Police cannot simply kick campers off of public property or out of public parks. But temporary encampments in those areas can make it difficult for local residents to use city amenities.

“What we are running into is that we are starting to see the picnic shelters where people come in and try to use that (to sleep). … We have to balance the needs of the public versus the needs of the homeless population and make sure we honor the needs of both of those groups,” Neves said.

The committee plans to present a draft ordinance to the city council later this month, once the city attorney can review it. Council members then will discuss the proposal and whether they want to change the location, hours or other rules.

“I don’t think we are the only city” considering an ordinance like this, Neves said. “I’m sure every city has dealt with it or will continue to deal with it, especially with the limited resources we have currently.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.