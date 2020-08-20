Castle Rock officials consider overnight camping ordinance

In an effort to address homelessness and to comply with a federal court ruling, a committee of Castle Rock city officials plans to propose a new ordinance designating an area for overnight camping.
Councilmember Lee Kessler suggested the ordinance early in June after receiving comments from local residents about people camping out in public parks. Kessler, Police Chief Scott Neves and Public Works Director Dave Vorse joined a committee with the goal of drafting an ordinance for the rest of the council to review.
“There were people who were concerned about it, so I thought I’d bring it up to see what the council can do to help people out with it. … Anytime we can do something to make sure that we are taking care of people the right way, I think that’s important for us to do,” Kessler said.
The committee is considering designating a spot behind the bike/skate park on Third Avenue and the dike as the allowable camping site. The city would limit the hours the area is open for sleeping, most likely between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m., Neves said.
Anyone sleeping in the area outside of those times may be asked to leave. Long-term camping would not be allowed.
“That area also gets day use by people that fish, and we have some people that use that area for off-road biking. … We want to continue to be able to have that area open for those people (during the day),” Neves said.
Although the city will put out garbage cans, it is not dedicating the area as a full-time homeless encampment. That means it will run differently than the camp Longview set up on Alabama Street.
For example, the site will not have bathrooms or potable water.
“This is basically so when people are sleeping where they shouldn’t be, the police can say, ‘Listen, there is an approved place that you need to go,’ ” Vorse said.
The city cannot entirely ban camping on public property because of a 2019 federal court ruling that says sleeping is not a crime, and that it is cruel and unusual punishment to criminalize homeless people for sleeping outside on public property.
However, the ruling does allow cities to restrict camping in certain places if those cities establish a designated area for people to sleep.
The city of Longview encountered similar issues late last year when the city council passed an ordinance restricting camping on City Hall property. Longview went through an often contentious review of possible sites that drew both criticism and support from residents in an effort to remain compliant with the federal ruling. The council eventually designated a camping site on Alabama Street.
Homelessness isn’t a new problem for Castle Rock or cities like it, Neves said. Usually, local police see an uptick in temporary homeless encampments each summer, he said.
“The problem has been there and has always existed. The issue we are seeing now is that we want to make sure we are following the (new) law and make sure we are consistent with protecting peoples’ rights,” Neves said.
Neves said cities like Castle Rock, which don’t have a homeless shelter or shelter program, face a challenge responding to overnight campers because of the ruling. Police cannot simply kick campers off of public property or out of public parks. But temporary encampments in those areas can make it difficult for local residents to use city amenities.
“What we are running into is that we are starting to see the picnic shelters where people come in and try to use that (to sleep). … We have to balance the needs of the public versus the needs of the homeless population and make sure we honor the needs of both of those groups,” Neves said.
The committee plans to present a draft ordinance to the city council later this month, once the city attorney can review it. Council members then will discuss the proposal and whether they want to change the location, hours or other rules.
“I don’t think we are the only city” considering an ordinance like this, Neves said. “I’m sure every city has dealt with it or will continue to deal with it, especially with the limited resources we have currently.”
