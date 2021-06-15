Castle Rock officials consider $2 million loan to upgrade water system and develop exit 48 off of Interstate 5

CASTLE ROCK — Officials are considering a $2 million loan to upgrade the water line around Interstate 5's exit 48 to entice a developer who already is considering a nearby site in Castle Rock.

The area is one of the few undeveloped I-5 exits in Cowlitz County, said Castle Rock Public Works Director Dave Vorse.

“If that interchange is ever going to see its potential, it’s going to have to have this water main,” he said.

Over the last 20 years, Vorse said about six developers axed potential projects at the exit because the water and sewer systems were not large enough. He would not name the current interested buyer.

The city plans to attach “dead-end water mains,” to increase water flow for industrial developments, Vorse said.

The plan is to add 8,300 feet of a 12-inch main water line from a reservoir off Bond Street to Huntington Avenue South near Timberlake Church, by going under I-5 and under or over the Burlington Northern and Santa Fe Railway line, Vorse said.

City Council members voted to move forward with a loan for the project Monday, but will vote on the final approval June 28.