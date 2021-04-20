Castle Rock native develops Cowlitz riverfront condos selling for around $530K each

A Castle Rock High School graduate is developing an eight-unit condominium on the Cowlitz River in Castle Rock.

Each unit will include four floors and cost about $538,000. Construction has not yet been permitted.

Two condos “are spoken for,” said developer Mike Vorse, including one for himself.

Vorse, who owns the Kelso printing company Minuteman Press, said he hopes to break ground this summer. He said the buildout would take about 10 months.

The site is located near Riverfront Trail trailhead and is about three blocks from downtown Castle Rock.

Each unit includes a cylindrical, translucent elevator Vorse said is large enough “for a wheelchair and a couple of people” and will provide views of the river. The units’ large windows will include powered blinds.

The first floor of each unit will include an “oversized” two-car garage, he said.

The second and third floors include 1,958 square feet of heated space.

The master bedroom and a balcony overlooking Gateway Park will be on the second floor. Open-concept living and dining rooms will be located on the third floor.

