Castle Rock man dies in Monday morning crash on Highway 12

A 20-year-old Castle Rock man died in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 12 Monday morning, according to the Washington State Patrol.

At about 6:35 a.m. Monday, Ray Gleason, 43, of Olympia was driving a Toyota Prius westbound on Highway 12 when he left the roadway and hit the westbound guardrail at milepost 92 between Mossyrock and Morton, according to a state patrol press release.

The Prius then crossed the center line and hit a Nissan Altima, driven by Tyler Collins, 25, of La Center with James Smith, 20, of Castle Rock as a passenger. Smith was fatally injured in the crash, according to the state patrol.

Gleason was injured and taken to MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital. Collins was also injured and taken to Arbor Health, Morton Hospital. Smith died at the scene.

All three men were wearing seatbelts, according to the press release. Drugs or alcohol weren't involved, and reckless driving caused the crash, according to the state patrol. Charges against Gleason are under investigation.

