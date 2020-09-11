Castle Rock man arrested after allegedly stabbing Longview man

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cowlitz County Sheriff's deputies arrested a Castle Rock man Thursday after he allegedly stabbed an acquaintance near La Center.

Mark Laurila, 51, was arrested by deputies in Kelso on suspicion of robbery and first-degree attempted murder, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. The victim was identified as 49-year-old Longview resident Lauren Higgins.

Higgins was taken to an area hospital and treated for non-life threatening wounds, according to the press release.

A resident near Northwest 41st Avenue and Northwest Pekin Ferry Road, west of ilani, at about 5 a.m. Thursday reported to 911 that a man showed up at the residence bleeding profusely from stab wounds, according to the press release.

Higgins told deputies he'd been stabbed by a known suspect, later identified as Laurila, in his vehicle. Laurila then stole Higgins' vehicle and left the area, according to the press release.

At about 7:30 a.m., deputies located Laurila in the victim's vehicle near South Pacific Avenue and Mill Street in Kelso. He was arrested and booked into the Clark County Jail. The Clark County Sheriff's Major Crimes Unit is investigating a possible motive.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.