Communities across Cowlitz County congregated on Memorial Day at events in Longview, Castle Rock, Kalama, Kelso and Silver Lake to pay tribute to those who died serving their country.

At Whittle and Hubbard Cemetery in Castle Rock, Glen Hoyer Castle Rock American Legion Post 175 post commander Nathan Hockett spoke at Monday’s event and the Castle Rock Singers performed “America the Beautiful.”

At Longview Memorial Park, a bright, sunny day shined over the rows of flags that shadowed the graves of those who sacrificed their lives, and for some their youth, to protect their nation.

The U.S. Navy Sea Cadets performed in their dress whites in Longview, and moved in military precession from the start of the driveway to near the podium.

The ceremony was emceed by Andrew Hamilton, Kelso city manager and American Legion post 155 commander. Rick Little, vice president of the cemetery’s Steele Chapel, performed the U.S. National Anthem, replacing retired Cowlitz County Sheriff Mark Nelson, who was sick.

The ceremony was short but impactful as it started somberly with an opening prayer by Chaplain Mike Dunlap.

“All of us here have at one time or another, dealt with servicemen and women in service ... so Father, I ask that you meet with each and every one of us in remembering our fallen heroes,” Dunlap said.

After Dunlap asked for an amen, a reserved crowd quietly reciprocated the command.

Cameron Kockritz, the regional representative for U.S. Congresswoman Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, spoke on behalf of the congresswoman, who was at a different Memorial Day event, in a prewritten speech.

“Our freedom and our democracy requires sacrifices, and I’m so grateful for those like my grandpa who answered the call,” she said.

One of those who answered the call was 77-year-old Kalama resident Ken Bunn, who, as a part of the ceremony, placed a memorial wreath on a stand. He told The Daily News he’s a veteran of the U.S. Navy, which includes 26 years in the reserves.

Bunn said he served during the Vietnam War and that Monday’s Memorial Day event made him reflect on “the guys in the military that didn’t make it home.”

Another veteran who participated in the ceremony was the soft-spoken Bob Klineferter, 80, a machine gunner in the Marine Corps when he served in the far east in 1963. He was mainly on a ship off the coast of Cambodia but was later stationed at a nuclear facility near Las Vegas, which required him to have top security clearance, he said.

“These guys served their country ... and you gonna teach these kids respect,” said Klineferter.

Multiple generations of servicemembers call Longview Memorial Park their final resting place. Their graves include the conflict that determined the rest of their lives: World War II, Korea and Vietnam. U.S. Army, U.S. Navy and other military branches are branded under the names on their gravestones.

Kockritz finished the congresswoman’s speech by highlighting the individual lives lost.

“We remember them not as symbols but as real people who gave their lives for the defense of their ideals,” she said.