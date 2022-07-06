Castle Rock library officials are asking voters to approve tax levy

CASTLE ROCK — The public library in Castle Rock is funded entirely through donations, and supporters of a levy are asking voters to help change that.

Voters on Aug. 2 will decide whether they approve of an excess tax levy for the library that would charge 30 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value. For a house valued at $374,400 — the median resale price of a home in Cowlitz County — that would cost about $112 annually.

A levy to fund the library has not passed in roughly six attempts over the last three years. If the levy does not pass in the August primary it will automatically go on the November election ballot, Vicki Selander said.

Selander, the former director and now sole volunteer librarian at Castle Rock Public Library, said the levy would fund services that have been cut back since the tax was rejected in 2020, but recognizes that taxpayers may not want to pay more.

"We're trying to reach a balance between something that would keep it going and something that could be affordable," Selander said.

The library provides books and DVDs, as well as computers and internet access to residents who may not have it, Selander said.

Melissa Trunick, a member of Castle Rock's library citizen advisory committee, said libraries can provide opportunities for people to learn crafts, increase adult literacy and get exposed to local authors and artists.

Primary calendar July 15: Ballots mailed. July 25: Online and mailed voter registration due by 5 p.m. Aug. 2: Register or update address in person at Cowlitz County Elections Office by 8 p.m., which is the same time ballots are due.

"When you have a library that is open, that is vital and thriving, it offers a lot of services to the public and it’s also responsive," Trunick said.

Starting in 2001, after the city separated the library's budget from its own, voters consistently approved a tax levy that at one point was 50 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value, not adjusted for current inflation rates. When voters rejected it in 2020, the library was left with few options, Selander said, and has now gone two years relying on donations.

Community fundraising group Friends of the Library started a GoFundMe page where donors would give anywhere from a few dollars to $200 at one time. Even some who did not live in Castle Rock donated, Selander said.

In order for the levy to pass, it needs a supermajority or 60% of the vote, Selander said. The levy nearly passed in November 2020 when 57.97% of voters approved the tax.

Selander said it's hard to understand why the measure hasn't passed.

"Most people say libraries are important and that Castle Rock needs a library," Selander said.