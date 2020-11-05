Castle Rock library levy loses more ground Thursday

A levy to fund the Castle Rock Library slipped even further away from passing according to Thursday night election returns.

About 58.08% of voters approved the levy, according to Thursday's unofficial results, but it needs a 60% supermajority approval to pass.

That's about 694 votes in approval and 501 votes against.

The levy would set a rate of 50 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value to raise about $91,500 for the library. The tax would cost the owner of a $200,000 home about $100 next year.

The city uses the special excess levy to fund the whole of the library’s operational budget, including wages for two staff members and funding for janitorial services.

Voters did not approve the levy for 2020, so the library used its budget reserve and donations to stay open with significantly limited operations.

In the past, Library Director Vicki Selander said she did not remember the library ever going unfunded for two consecutive years. It is likely the library would close if the levy does not pass, she said.

