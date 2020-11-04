Castle Rock library levy loses ground in Wednesday returns

A levy to fund the Castle Rock Library slipped away from its approval threshold in the Wednesday night election returns.

A count of about 6,800 more ballots dropped the approval rating to 57.97%, a two-tenths of a percentage point drop compared to the initial Tuesday returns. The measure needs 60% supermajority approval needed to pass.

The levy would set a rate of 50 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value to raise about $91,500 for the library. The tax would cost the owner of a $200,000 home about $100 next year.

The city uses the special excess levy to fund the whole of the library’s operational budget, including wages for two staff members and funding for janitorial services.

Voters did not approve the levy for 2020, so the library used its budget reserve and donations to stay open with signficantly limited operations.

In the past, Library Director Vicki Selander said she did not remember the library ever going unfunded for two consecutive years. It is likely the library would close if the levy does not pass, she said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 2 Angry 0

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox! Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.