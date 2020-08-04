Castle Rock library levy far from passing in Tuesday's returns

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A levy to fund the Castle Rock Library fell well short of passing in Tuesday's election returns, leaving it with one more electoral chance to prevent a likely closure.

The levy received 53.97% approval, or 258 "yes" votes in initial count. But it needed a 60% supermajority to pass.

"At this point, it's failing badly," Library Director Vicki Selander said Tuesday night. "I know we've often had it start out with failing and then had it gradually change. So maybe it will fail, maybe it won't."

However, Selander said she does not remember whether a voting gap this large has ever closed as remaining votes trickled in.

The levy would set a rate of 50 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value to raise about $91,500 for the library. The tax would cost the owner of a $200,000 home about $100 next year.

The city can run it again during the November general election, which Selander called a "safety net."

Voters did not approve the levy for 2020, so the library used its budget reserve and donations to eek by this year. But Selander said she is not sure the library could continue to function without funding in 2021. To her knowledge, the levy has never failed two years in a row.

