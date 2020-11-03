Castle Rock library levy earns 58% approval in Tuesday night returns

A levy to fund the Castle Rock Library, which is vital for the library's continued existence, was in a positive position in Tuesday’s incomplete, unofficial election returns.

The levy received 58.17% approval, or 552 “yes” votes in the initial count. However, it was about 2 percentage points shy of the 60% supermajority approval needed to pass.

In the past, Library Director Vicki Selander said the levy had fallen short on Election Night but then pulled ahead to pass. Selander usually waits for the first few days of ballot counting before calling the election result.

The levy would set a rate of 50 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value to raise about $91,500 for the library. The tax would cost the owner of a $200,000 home about $100 next year.

The city uses the special excess levy to fund the whole of the library’s operational budget, including wages for two staff members and funding for janitorial services.

Voters did not approve the levy for 2020, so the library used its budget reserve and donations to eke by this year. If the levy does not pass, the city will have to look for funding elsewhere or potentially close the library for good.

