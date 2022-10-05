Castle Rock library holds open house to encourage levy passage; parking limits OK'd downtown

CASTLE ROCK — Supporters of the city's public library are holding an open house Saturday to show people what the facility has to offer in the wake of roughly seven failed ballot measures to fund the space since the levy expired about four years ago.

City officials also recently voted to limit parking times in the 200 block of Cowlitz Avenue West, in downtown Castle Rock.

Library

Voters have narrowly turned down a levy to fund the Castle Rock Public Library in about seven consecutive elections, but will be asked to pass the measure again when Nov. 8 general election ballots are mailed Oct. 21.

The library has no funding source. Vicki Selander, the former library director and a current volunteer, said the facility runs on donations and volunteers since the library depleted its savings after not collecting a levy since 2018.

Selander said she retired in 2020 after two decades with the organization to remove her pay and benefits from the library’s budget.

The measure on November ballots will ask to pass the same levy amounts requested in the August primary: 30 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value. With the median resale price of a home in Cowlitz County of $374,000, that comes out to about $112 for homeowners.

The levy has received more than 50% of the yes votes during several elections, but these types of excess levies require a 60% approval.

In August, Castle Rock’s library levy appeared to be passing after initial ballots were tallied, but final results show the measure failed. About 58.5% voted in favor of the levy and 41.5% voted against.

Castle Rock Public Works Director and library supporter Dave Vorse said the measure failed by 25 votes. The library is holding an open house Saturday to show voters the services the facility provides and to register people to vote.

"It's not all about the library, it’s about quality of life for everyone," Vorse said.

The open house will include crafts for kids and treats, he said. On Oct. 1, high school students and city public works employees painted the library a sage green, over the previous tan.

Vorse said supporters have looked into other funding sources for the library, but they are focusing on the levy because the measure is already slated to appear on ballots. He said he couldn't discuss other funding options yet.

Parking

The Castle Rock City Council unanimously voted Sept. 26 to reduce parking to two hours from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Monday through Saturday in the 200 block of Cowlitz Avenue West from Second Avenue to Third Avenue on the side where businesses are located.

If you go What: Castle Rock Public Library open house When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday Where: 137 Cowlitz St. West, Castle Rock Cost: Free Info: 360-274-6961 or crplibrary.com

Members of the Sunnyside Grange No. 129, which is located at 214 Cowlitz Ave. West, told councilmembers at the Sept. 26 meeting they could not always find a place to park in front of their building because vehicles park on the street longterm. Members said older participants had difficulty walking to the building if parked further away.

Castle Rock Mayor Paul Helenberg said "cars (are) parked there days on end." Councilman Lee Kessler suggested the parking limit duration and when they could occur.