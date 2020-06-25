Castle Rock homeowner finds pipe bomb on property Wednesday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Portland Metro Bomb Squad on Wednesday safely dismantled a large pipe bomb after a Castle Rock woman found the device on her property near Chapman Road.

The woman alerted Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies to the bomb, which was 12 inches long and 4 inches in diameter, after she discovered it while clear-cutting a portion of her property, said Chief Criminal Deputy Troy Brightbill.

"Another subject had seen the object on the property about a year earlier but didn't think it was concerning. He didn't recognize it for what it was," Brightbill said. "After they did some clearing on the property, they discovered the object again and realized what it was."

Local deputies called in the Portland Bomb Squad to take care of the device. The bomb squad was able to dismantle the device without detonating it.

Brightbill said the sheriff's office has recovered a "number" of pipe bombs in the last two decades. The agency often works with the Portland Bomb Squad to safety dispose of old explosives.