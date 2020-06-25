Castle Rock homeowner finds pipe bomb on property Wednesday

The Portland Metro Bomb Squad on Wednesday safely dismantled a large pipe bomb after a Castle Rock woman found the device on her property near Chapman Road.
The woman alerted Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies to the bomb, which was 12 inches long and 4 inches in diameter, after she discovered it while clear-cutting a portion of her property, said Chief Criminal Deputy Troy Brightbill.
"Another subject had seen the object on the property about a year earlier but didn't think it was concerning. He didn't recognize it for what it was," Brightbill said. "After they did some clearing on the property, they discovered the object again and realized what it was."
Local deputies called in the Portland Bomb Squad to take care of the device. The bomb squad was able to dismantle the device without detonating it.
Brightbill said the sheriff's office has recovered a "number" of pipe bombs in the last two decades. The agency often works with the Portland Bomb Squad to safety dispose of old explosives.
"Some of them have been used for criminal acts, and some of them are just (homemade fireworks) for entertainment or what have you. ... There seems to be less now than I remember in the last decade," Brightbill said. "And we still occasionally have properties where we also find dynamite that was used in old logging operations."
The Castle Rock woman's response shows an example of the appropriate response to a situation potentially involving explosives, Brightbill said.
"Anytime someone finds something like this, they should be extremely cautious and back away," then call local law enforcement, he said. People shouldn't try to confirm that the device is a bomb themselves, but instead leave that responsibility to the experts.
"You should not be picking these things up to see if there is a fuse or some type of electric ignition. ... We don't mind coming out for something that turns out not to be a bomb, just like we don't mind coming out for something that turns out not to be a crime. We'd rather be safe than sorry," Brightbill said.
Brightbill added there was no indication of where the pipe bomb came from, but that it "obviously had been there for quite some time."
"It's possible it had been there for years."
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.