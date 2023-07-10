Castle Rock High School is hosting events to help students start the 2023-24 school year.

New student registration

Aug. 21, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

To complete the registration process, bring two forms of proof of residency. Acceptable forms include a mortgage statement, rental agreement, utility bill, property tax statement, or the enrolling guardian's driver's license, all showing the physical address.

Rocket launch day

Aug. 30

This day is for students in grades 10-12. Pick up schedules, have your school pictures taken and pay any class/ASB fees. Make sure to return any overdue library books and textbooks.

Schedule for seniors:

Noon: Last names A-L

12:30 p.m.: Last names M-Z

Schedule for juniors:

1 p.m.: Last names A-L

1:30 p.m.: Last names M-Z

Schedule for sophomores:

2 p.m.: Last names A-L

2:30 p.m.: Last names M-Z

Debit/credit cards are accepted for school fees, or people can pay online through the payment portal at Payment Portal. For school pictures, make checks payable to Bell Studios. If a check is declared to have non-sufficient funds, the fees for the returned check must be collected in addition to the original payment amount.

Freshman academy

Sept. 5

This day is exclusively for freshmen. It will be a full school day with buses operating on their normal routes. Students will attend orientation, receive their school schedules, meet their teachers, and have their school pictures taken. Overdue middle school library books and fees can be taken care of at the high school office.

First day of school for grades 10-12

Sept. 6

All other students will join the freshmen to start their 2023-24 school year.