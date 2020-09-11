Castle Rock gardens vandalized, produce stolen

It’s not the smoky air or the heat that’s killing flowers in Castle Rock right now. It’s vandals.
The Castle Rock Bloom Team shared on Facebook Wednesday that two flower baskets have been stolen, as well as several flowers dug up and taken and the community garden “stripped” of food that was intended for local food banks.
“We volunteers and city staff that work so many hours making sure our tiny town is beautiful for all to enjoy,” the post said, asking the community to help monitor the gardens and “tell vandals and thieves to ‘knock it off!’ ”
Hundreds of people left comments calling the destruction sad and sharing appreciation for the “beautiful city.”
The post detailed several instances of theft, including another hanging basket earlier in the summer and the basket cut down Tuesday night at the picnic shelter by The Rock.
Last weekend, five dahlias were dug up and stolen from the North Trailhead parking lot. Earlier, several shrubs were dug up and thrown around at Gateway Park, and volunteers had to replant the gardens there three times, the post said.
Produce theft and destruction at the city’s several community gardens and orchards has also been a problem, the post said. The elementary school garden cameras have caught children and teens “who have been tearing up baby carrots, pulling up all the lettuce and throwing it around, picking and destroying all the fruit from the trees before it is ripe and having fights with tomatoes for weeks and weeks.”
That produce is meant to go to a local retirement home and the local free produce stand. There’s been instances of vandalism at the Old Jail Park garden, the post said, and theft at the Community Orchard at North County.
“The food raised there ... goes to those families that need it most. Our local folks that may not have access to fresh produce,” the post said.
And at the Visitor Center and Pollinator Garden, people are littering, “relieving themselves” and ripping flowers out and throwing them around, the post said.
The group said that in its nine years of working on the flower beds, it has never “seen destructive behavior at such an extent.”
The cancellation of the annual Castle Rock Clean Up Day might be partially behind the uptick in destruction, the post said.
“(Is it because) we didn’t engage 300-plus volunteers in having a part in making our town beautiful and clean? Without schoolchildren doing the planting and care at the various gardens, do they now not have ‘ownership’ and feel they can just destroy? Who knows, but it needs to stop. This is not who we are. Castle Rock is better than this,” the post said.
Blooms volunteer coordinator Nancy Chennault said she prefers to think positive and focus on keeping Castle Rock beautiful.
“We appreciate all the positive support for our Blooms program and right now we are focusing on feeding our families and maintaining our incredible, positive Castle Rock experiences, which far outweigh the negative.”
The city is once again participating in the America in Bloom video contest. To watch the video and vote, visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/8NN6X3V.
“We are being very upbeat about our chances and every vote counts,” Chennault said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.