Castle Rock gardens vandalized, produce stolen

It’s not the smoky air or the heat that’s killing flowers in Castle Rock right now. It’s vandals.

The Castle Rock Bloom Team shared on Facebook Wednesday that two flower baskets have been stolen, as well as several flowers dug up and taken and the community garden “stripped” of food that was intended for local food banks.

“We volunteers and city staff that work so many hours making sure our tiny town is beautiful for all to enjoy,” the post said, asking the community to help monitor the gardens and “tell vandals and thieves to ‘knock it off!’ ”

Hundreds of people left comments calling the destruction sad and sharing appreciation for the “beautiful city.”

The post detailed several instances of theft, including another hanging basket earlier in the summer and the basket cut down Tuesday night at the picnic shelter by The Rock.

Last weekend, five dahlias were dug up and stolen from the North Trailhead parking lot. Earlier, several shrubs were dug up and thrown around at Gateway Park, and volunteers had to replant the gardens there three times, the post said.