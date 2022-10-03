Castle Rock flowers awarded by national nonprofit America in Bloom

CASTLE ROCK — The city took home prizes from the America in Bloom symposium and award ceremony over the weekend.

The city won the Flowers Outstanding Achievement Award, given for the best overall flower display, and the Best Youth Garden Program Award. Castle Rock's display was also named the best showing from a city with 2,000 or fewer residents.

America in Bloom is a beautification contest for small and mid-size cities across the United States run by the nonprofit of the same name. Castle Rock has been participating in the program since 2012 and won the flower achievement award last year as well.

"(America in Bloom) is about bringing a program to your city that improves the quality of the place. It was all a very rewarding affirmation of where we're going and that we're in the right spot now," said Nancy Chennault, lead organizer for Castle Rock's Bloom team.

The centerpiece of Castle Rock's display is the roughly 200 hanging planters in the city, with flowers cultivated by Castle Rock High School students and maintained during the summer by public works staff and volunteers. Bloom team volunteers also maintain concrete planters and gardens across the city.

Chennault said the city was nominated for the youth garden award by the America in Bloom advisers who visited in August and they were completely surprised by the win.

Earlier this year, Kelso began working on the entry program to participate in America in Bloom down the line.