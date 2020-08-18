Castle Rock firefighters, police rescue woman trapped on embankment

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Castle Rock first responders Monday rescued a woman who got trapped on an embankment near Camelot Drive while floating down the Cowlitz River with another woman.

Castle Rock Police Chief Scott Neves said the two women apparently floated or rafted into an area of the river that was “fairly swift,” and were swept onto an embankment with a steep cliff on one side.

The names of the women were not immediately available Tuesday. An employee with Cowlitz County Fire District 6 said the women were reportedly visiting from the Vancouver area.

One of the women climbed up the cliff to the roadway using roots and brush, but “the other female just wasn’t physically able to do that,” Neves said.

A person at the bike park across the river called police after seeing the first woman looking over the edge of the embankment and shouting that someone was stuck, according to police dispatch calls.

Police and emergency responders from Cowlitz 6 rescued the second woman from the embankment using a ladder and some ropes. The women both had scrapes and bruises, but neither was seriously injured.

They did lose a “blue dry bag with two cellphones and keys in it,” according to the call log.