Castle Rock firefighters, police rescue woman trapped on embankment

Castle Rock first responders Monday rescued a woman who got trapped on an embankment near Camelot Drive while floating down the Cowlitz River with another woman.
Castle Rock Police Chief Scott Neves said the two women apparently floated or rafted into an area of the river that was “fairly swift,” and were swept onto an embankment with a steep cliff on one side.
The names of the women were not immediately available Tuesday. An employee with Cowlitz County Fire District 6 said the women were reportedly visiting from the Vancouver area.
One of the women climbed up the cliff to the roadway using roots and brush, but “the other female just wasn’t physically able to do that,” Neves said.
A person at the bike park across the river called police after seeing the first woman looking over the edge of the embankment and shouting that someone was stuck, according to police dispatch calls.
Police and emergency responders from Cowlitz 6 rescued the second woman from the embankment using a ladder and some ropes. The women both had scrapes and bruises, but neither was seriously injured.
They did lose a “blue dry bag with two cellphones and keys in it,” according to the call log.
Neves said the rescue is another reminder to take caution while spending time near or on the water. This and other recent incidents, including a drowning in Castle Rock, highlight the potential dangers of the river, Neves said.
“The water is still extremely cold. The currents are very swift. People get in trouble quickly because they do not understand that the current can trap you into eddies or trap you into an embankment, like in this case.”
Emergency responders also recommend these precautions for those recreating on the water:
- Learn to swim, and use a life jacket or other flotation device in the open water or on a watercraft.
- Learn CPR if you are an adult or older child.
- Remember that alcohol and other drugs increase the risk of drowning while swimming or boating.
- Be aware of your physical limits and abilities and respect dangerous waters.
- Remember that waters can be cold even on a sunny day, and beware of strong currents in rivers.
- Keep constant and close watch of children who are in the water.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.