Castle Rock fire department asks voters to approve levy

CASTLE ROCK — A replacement levy is on the ballot this August for the Castle Rock fire department, which officials say will continue to fund medical services, necessary equipment and fulltime staff.

Bill LeMonds, chief at Cowlitz County Fire Protection District 6 covering Castle Rock and northern Cowlitz County, said this levy will ask homeowners for $1.20 per $1,000 of assessed property value and is the same as the one passed in 2016.

For a $374,000 home, the median resale price of a home in Cowlitz County, that would cost a homeowner about $450 annually.

LeMonds said the levy "will keep us able to fund our many units."

“If we don’t get funding we would definitely have to shut down the medic unit at some point, not necessarily immediately but at some point,” LeMonds said.

An argument submitted to the county against the levy by Matthew Keeling asked whether Castle Rock really needed an ambulance.

LeMonds said without the medical services, people in Castle Rock would have to wait for available services from Longview or Kelso.

The fire protection district needs a super majority for the replacement levy to pass.

In the August 2016 primary, the levy passed with 61% of voters, who at the time approved increasing the tax collection from 42 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value to the current rate of $1.20.

LeMonds said if the levy does not pass in the Aug. 2 primary it will go onto the November ballot this year.

Ballots were scheduled to be mailed to voters on Friday, with corrected primary local voters' pamphlets scheduled to reach each household in Cowlitz County by Monday, according to a news release from Cowlitz County Auditor Carolyn Fundingsland.

A replacement ballot can be found at votewa.gov, where voters can also view the status of their ballot.

New voters must register by 5 p.m. July 25 either online or through mailed registration, according to the auditor's office.

If voting by mail, no stamp is needed but ballots must be postmarked by Election Day.

Drop boxes open Friday and close 8 p.m. Aug. 2. In Castle Rock, voters can find a 24-hour ballot box on the sidewalk in front of the Castle Rock Library at 137 Cowlitz St. West.