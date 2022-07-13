Castle Rock Fair parade to run Thursday, arcade, live music scheduled through Saturday

CASTLE ROCK — The Castle Rock Fair returns Thursday through Saturday at the Castle Rock Fairgrounds after two years of cancellations during the pandemic.

Castle Rock Fair President Gary Boshart said youth are ready for the event.

“Our volunteers put on a fair for the kids,” he said. “4-H and FFA kids are excited to show their animals, photos, woodworking, metal work, flowers, and more.”

The gates open at 6 p.m. Thursday followed by a parade through downtown Castle Rock a half hour later. The fair exhibitions, a quarter arcade, archery and live entertainment are available through Saturday.

Karen Triplett, owner of Flying Hat Ranch in Central Washington, said she is returning to the event to offer pony rides and photos on Friday and Saturday. She's also bringing a new, free, 30-minute show comprised of two donkeys jumping over barrels to music that will likely start at 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Triplett said the donkeys were trained when fairs were canceled due to the pandemic, and this is their premiere show.

"They are a lot of fun," she said.

Schedule

Thursday

2 to 4 p.m.: rabbit haul-in

3 to 5 p.m.: all other animal haul-in.

6 p.m. gates open.

6:30 p.m.: parade, downtown Castle Rock.

7 p.m.: fair, including exhibits, quarter arcade and archery, opens.

8:30 p.m.: country singer Tony Lundervold.

9:30 p.m.: quarter arcade closes.

10 p.m.: fair closes.

If you go What: Castle Rock Fair. When: Thursday through Saturday. Where: Castle Rock Fairgrounds, 120 Fairlane, Castle Rock. Cost: $2 for ages 6 to 14 Thursday and $3 for the age group through Saturday; $3 for adults Thursday and $4 for the age group through Saturday; $2 for senior citizens Thursday, free from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and $4 the rest of the day Friday and Saturday. Info: www.castlerockfair.com.

Friday

8 a.m.: upper gate opens.

8:30 a.m. 4-H horse show.

9 a.m.: lower gate opens.

10 a.m.: fair, including exhibits, open. Rabbits showmanship and dog show begin.

1 p.m.: cat showmanship, as well as magician John London, begin.

1:30 to 4 p.m.: balloon making.

2 to 5 p.m.: quarter arcade.

2 to 7 p.m.: archery.

4 p.m.: magician John London.

5 p.m. swine showmanship.

6:30 p.m.: country and rock band Cooper's Money.

8:30 p.m.: county and rock band Cooper's Money.

10 p.m.: fair closes.

Saturday

8 a.m.: upper gate opens.

8:30 a.m.: 4-H horse show.

9 a.m.: lower gate opens.

10 a.m.: fair, including exhibits, open. Goat showmanship begins.

11 a.m.: balloon making with Bob Simino.

11:30 a.m.: poultry show.

1 p.m.: magician Brian Ledbetter.

2 p.m. sheep showmanship, as well as wet money scramble, begin.

2 to 5 p.m.: quarter arcade.

2 to 7 p.m.: archery.

4 p.m.: dairy and beef showmanship.

5 p.m.: magician Briand Ledbetter, as well as country band Burley Mountain, begin.

7 p.m.: country band Burley Mountain.

9:30 p.m.: fair and exhibits close. Animals are hauled out.