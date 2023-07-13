The Castle Rock Fair runs through Saturday with live music, exhibits, animal showmanship and more.
The fair is held at Castle Rock Fairgrounds, 120 Fair Lane. Daily admission cost for adults is $4; seniors $3 (Friday between 10 a.m.-2 p.m. seniors are admitted free); children ages 6-14 $3.
Thursday
- 6 p.m.: Gates open
- 6:30 p.m.: Parade in downtown Castle Rock
- 7 p.m.: Fair/exhibits open; quarter arcade until 9:30 p.m.; archery until 9:30 p.m.
- 8:30 p.m.: Nick Cain Country Band
- 10 p.m.: Fair/exhibits close
Friday
- 8 a.m.: Upper gate opens
- 8:30 a.m.: 4-H horse show
- 9 a.m. Lower gate opens
- 10 a.m.: Fair/exhibits open; rabbit showmanship; dog showmanship
- 1 p.m.: Mister Twister, magician
- 1:30 p.m. Balloon making until 4 p.m.
- 2 p.m.: Quarter arcade until 5 p.m.; archery until 7 p.m.
- 4 p.m.: Mister Twister, magician
- 5 p.m.: Swine showmanship
- 6:30 and 8:30 p.m.: Tony Lundervold (country/rock)
- 10 p.m.: Fair/exhibits close
Saturday
- 8 a.m.: Upper gate opens
- 8:30 a.m.: 4-H horse show
- 9 a.m.: Lower gate opens
- 10 a.m.: Fair/exhibits open; goat showmanship
- 11:30 a.m.: Poultry showmanship
- 1 p.m.: John London, magician; cat showmanship
- 1:30 p.m.: Balloon making until 4 p.m.
- 2 pm Sheep Showmanship; wet money scramble; quarter arcade until 5 p.m.; archery until 7
- 4 p.m.: Dairy/beef showmanship; John London, magician
- 6 and 8 p.m.: Evergreen Chill, country band
- 9:30 p.m.: Fair closes/animal haul out