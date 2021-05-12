Castle Rock Fair canceled due to pandemic for second year in a row

CASTLE ROCK — For the second year in a row after a decade of participation, 15-year-old twins Rylee and Paige Ogden will miss the Castle Rock Fair because of COVID-19.

The freshmen showed pigs, then cattle, in 4-H since kindergarten, but missed fair season in 2020 and might again in 2021 because of the global pandemic.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to The Daily News.

The Castle Rock Fair Board announced the cancellation Tuesday. Castle Rock Fair Board President Gary Boshart said the volunteer organizers cannot meet all the state requirements set for fairs to protect attendees from the airborne coronavirus.

A Tuesday post on the fair’s Facebook page said, “If these mandates are not met and fair goes on, the potential fines would wipe out our nonprofit.”

The cancellation of the small-town event follows the Friday announcement that the larger Clark County Fair also will not be held due to COVID-19.

The Cowlitz County Fair in July is still on as of Wednesday and the Kalama Community Fair Board could not be reached for comment regarding the status of its planned July event.

Scheduled events spark hope for 'normal' Longview summer, after COVID cancellations After a year of sheltering in place, social distancing and masking up, local event organizers are tentatively planning summer celebrations in …

While the outcome of the county events is still up in the air, 4-H leaders are looking for in-person options for kids to present their work if another summer goes by without fairs.