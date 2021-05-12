Castle Rock Fair canceled due to pandemic for second year in a row

CASTLE ROCK — For the second year in a row after a decade of participation, 15-year-old twins Rylee and Paige Ogden will miss the Castle Rock Fair because of COVID-19.
The freshmen showed pigs, then cattle, in 4-H since kindergarten, but missed fair season in 2020 and might again in 2021 because of the global pandemic.
The Castle Rock Fair Board announced the cancellation Tuesday. Castle Rock Fair Board President Gary Boshart said the volunteer organizers cannot meet all the state requirements set for fairs to protect attendees from the airborne coronavirus.
A Tuesday post on the fair’s Facebook page said, “If these mandates are not met and fair goes on, the potential fines would wipe out our nonprofit.”
The cancellation of the small-town event follows the Friday announcement that the larger Clark County Fair also will not be held due to COVID-19.
The Cowlitz County Fair in July is still on as of Wednesday and the Kalama Community Fair Board could not be reached for comment regarding the status of its planned July event.
While the outcome of the county events is still up in the air, 4-H leaders are looking for in-person options for kids to present their work if another summer goes by without fairs.
Castle RockBoshart said the Castle Rock Fair Board planned to hold the annual June event all year. The decision to cancel came after reviewing state fair guidelines updated April 26.
According to the state, “fairs, parades, festivals and special events” must create written procedures to mitigate COVID-19 exposure, designate a supervisor to enforce the plan and limit outdoor participants to no more than 600 people per acre and 3,000 people for every 5 acres to ensure attendees are 6 feet apart.
Boshart said he didn’t see how volunteers could keep 4-H kids 6 feet apart, with their animals like “pigs running every which way.”
He also didn’t want to limit attendance.
“You can’t say, ‘You’re No. 800 today, you can’t come in,’” he said. “That would be terrible.”
Counties in Phase 3 of the governor’s reopening plan can hold fairs, but as of today, Cowlitz County is in Phase 2. The number of positive cases has been dropping recently, which is one requirement to loosen restrictions.
Cowlitz County Fair organizers remain “cautiously optimistic about moving forward with a slightly modified fair and rodeo this year,” according to Cowlitz County Event Center Director Kim Bowcutt. Bowcutt said official plans will be announced once finalized. The tentative dates are July 21-24.
4-H events
For Rylee and Paige Ogden, local fairs are not just an afternoon or day-long event. The girls usually camp at the fairgrounds, host cookouts with their 4-H club and hold annual contests to see who can win the most goldfish at the games.
The twins hang out with their “fair friends,” as Paige calls them — pals they only see during local fairs, “but always have a lot of fun” together.
Without fairs, last summer was “different,” without presenting their 4-H work, Rylee said.
“It was sad missing out,” she said. “We work with animals all year so it was definitely a bummer.”
The Cowlitz County 4-H Youth Development Faculty Jennifer Leach said fairs provide a public place for members to show what they learned throughout the year raising animals, as well as display artwork or crafts at exhibits.
Leach said if the Cowlitz County Fair is canceled, she will try to hold an in-person event for members and leaders so youth can display their work.
Leach said 4-H members missing the Castle Rock Fair can display their work at the Cowlitz County Fair. In 2019, she said 151 4-H members showed animals or exhibits at the county event.
According to Leach, there are 58 kindergarten through 12th grade members in six Castle Rock 4-H clubs and six members in one Toutle club.
She said she recognized the difficult balance between safety and social interactions.
“That’s the hardest thing — when fairs are canceled kids don’t get to see each other,” Leach said. “But I understand why Castle Rock did what they did, to make sure the community is safe.”