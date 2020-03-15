Castle Rock district considers four new options to fund school upgrades

After three failures, the Castle Rock School District will ask voters to approve a much smaller plan to finance building improvements.
A planning committee has proposed four alternatives ranging from $1 million to $27 million. The district will submit them to the public in an online survey in late March. Then the school board will select one to submit to voters.
Only one of the options would replace the middle school, which was the big-ticket item in the previous bond proposals.
Earlier attempts to approve bonds of $42 million and $34 million failed to win the required supermajority approval, most recently in the February special election.
“At $42 million and $34 million, we haven’t been successful,” Superintendent Ryan Greene said last week. “I think the next route is to go small, get a win and get some things happening for the district.”
The options are:
- A $27 million facilities bond to just build a new middle school. The estimated tax would be $1.29 per $1,000 of assessed property value, or $323 annually on a $250,000 home.
- An $8 million facilities bond aimed at just upgrading the elementary school. The estimated tax would be 38 cents per $1,000 of assessed value, or $95 annually on a $250,000 home.
- An $8 million facilities bond and increasing the capital levy to raise $600,000. Combined, the two measures would increase property tax bills $223 annually for a $250,000 home.
- Increase the district’s capital levy to raise $1 million and fund small improvements, such as HVAC upgrades, security enhancements, a covered play area and a new public address system. The estimated tax would be 85 cents per $1,000 of assessed value, or $213 annually on a $250,000 home.
A capital levy would be paid off in two to six years. A bond, on the other hand, would be paid off over 20 years.
“Remember that the longer the levy is, the longer we would be kicking the bond can down the road,” Greene said. “We need to build a new middle school and I would hate to wait five, six years to address the needs of the district.”
Offering the four options will help the district “figure out what the community will support,” Greene said.
In 2018, the district failed twice to get voter approval for a $42.4 million bond, which would have financed a new middle school and upgrades to the high school and elementary school. In February, voters turned down a $34.7 million bond, which got a 51.4% yes vote, still well short of the 60% needed to pass.
“We haven’t been really successful passing bonds, so my guess is that the best chance for us to get a win in this situation would be getting away from bonds for a couple of years,” Greene said. “But this is all up in the air until we hear from the public and hear from the community.”
Community members can rank the proposed options from “most favorite” to “least favorite” using an online survey on the district’s website and Facebook page, Greene said. The survey will not appear online until late March.
The school board will consider those survey results when it decides which option to submit to voters. A date for that board decision has not been scheduled.