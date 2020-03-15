Castle Rock district considers four new options to fund school upgrades

A capital levy would be paid off in two to six years. A bond, on the other hand, would be paid off over 20 years.

“Remember that the longer the levy is, the longer we would be kicking the bond can down the road,” Greene said. “We need to build a new middle school and I would hate to wait five, six years to address the needs of the district.”

Offering the four options will help the district “figure out what the community will support,” Greene said.

In 2018, the district failed twice to get voter approval for a $42.4 million bond, which would have financed a new middle school and upgrades to the high school and elementary school. In February, voters turned down a $34.7 million bond, which got a 51.4% yes vote, still well short of the 60% needed to pass.

“We haven’t been really successful passing bonds, so my guess is that the best chance for us to get a win in this situation would be getting away from bonds for a couple of years,” Greene said. “But this is all up in the air until we hear from the public and hear from the community.”