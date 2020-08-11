Castle Rock, developer discuss reimbursement for subdivision water line

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Under a pending agreement, the Vancouver developer of a 44-lot subdivision north of Castle Rock High School would build a new city water line to serve the area.

Tony Plescia of Fat Pup LLC wants his “West Place” subdivision served by city water and would ultimately turn the main over to the city to operate and maintain. Other homeowners in the area would be able to connect to city water if they choose, said Dave Vorse, city public works director.

Under the agreement, anyone who connect to the new water main would pay a “latecomer’s fee” in addition to the city’s regular connection fees. The latecomer’s fee would reimburse the developer for his investment in the line, Vorse said.

The price of the latecomer’s fee would be set at a public hearing. It will be based on the cost of the water line and the number of parcels that could connect to it.

No one will be required to connect to the line, so there is no guarantee that Plescia would recoup all of his costs, Vorse said. The reimbursement agreement would expire after 20 years, after which anyone who connects does not have to pay the extra latecomer’s fee.