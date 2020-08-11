Castle Rock, developer discuss reimbursement for subdivision water line

Under a pending agreement, the Vancouver developer of a 44-lot subdivision north of Castle Rock High School would build a new city water line to serve the area.
Tony Plescia of Fat Pup LLC wants his “West Place” subdivision served by city water and would ultimately turn the main over to the city to operate and maintain. Other homeowners in the area would be able to connect to city water if they choose, said Dave Vorse, city public works director.
Under the agreement, anyone who connect to the new water main would pay a “latecomer’s fee” in addition to the city’s regular connection fees. The latecomer’s fee would reimburse the developer for his investment in the line, Vorse said.
The price of the latecomer’s fee would be set at a public hearing. It will be based on the cost of the water line and the number of parcels that could connect to it.
No one will be required to connect to the line, so there is no guarantee that Plescia would recoup all of his costs, Vorse said. The reimbursement agreement would expire after 20 years, after which anyone who connects does not have to pay the extra latecomer’s fee.
“The city will not make anyone ... connect to it. It’s just there if they want to,” Vorse said. “If they don’t like the price, they don't have to connect. There is no pressure on them to do so.”
He noted that a lot of the properties in that area have water wells. But future homeowners might be interested in connecting, and some current residents have indicated interest in switching.
“There is more iron in some wells, and some people may get tired of dealing with the iron and all that and want to connect to city water,” Vorse said.
The city engineer is reviewing the reimbursement deal with Plescia. The City Council is expected to vote on the agreement later this month.
Plescia's subdivision is located on 25-acres at the intersection of Gassman Road and West Side Highway, just outside of the Castle Rock city limits. Each lot can contain a single-family home with its own septic tank.
Plescia could not be reached for comment Tuesday.
Vorse said the city’s water system has the capacity to add on this water main, so “it’s not an increased burden on the other users.”
“I think it’s going to be a nice subdivision when they get done with it. I think it will be something the county will be proud of,” Vorse said. “And I think the developer is trying to do the right thing. … The county needs more housing, so we want to help with that what we can.”
