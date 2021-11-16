Castle Rock Council looks to increase property tax, water, sewer rates

CASTLE ROCK — The total amount of city property tax revenue collected in 2022 could increase by 2.5% compared to 2021.
The owner of a $250,000 Castle Rock home, would pay about $455 in city property taxes in 2022, if the council approves the proposal Monday.
Proposals
The City Council is proposing to collect about $1.82 per $1,000 of assessed property value next year. The total city revenue collected in 2022 would be $414,969 — about $10,000 more than what was collected in 2021.
The council is scheduled to vote on whether to approve the measure Monday. The council approved the measure Nov. 8 after a public hearing in which one person commented. Another vote is needed to finalize the levy.
The city is proposing to collect some previously uncollected funds in 2022, in addition to the money officials are allowed to collect next year. The combination creates an increase of about 2.5% compared to the amount collected in 2021, according to city documents.
Cowlitz County Assessor Emily Wilcox said districts can choose to increase their levy each year up to 1% of the highest amount they could have legally collected in the year prior, even if, like in Castle Rock’s case, the city collected less than the maximum amount the year before. Castle Rock requested $6,241 less than the maximum levy increase possible last year.
Monday, the council also is scheduled to vote on whether to approve increases to the base rates of some utilities after a public hearing on those proposals. The council approved to increase the base rate of water by 4%, sewer by 1% and consumption and storm water by 2% at the Nov. 8 meeting, but another vote is needed to finalize the measure.
Property value
Wilcox said an increase in assessed property value does not always mean individual property taxes will rise.
The total amount of assessed property value in Castle Rock has increased about 40% from 2019, according to data from the county assessor’s office. However, some homeowners’ annual individual property tax payments have decreased by around 9% during the same time period.
That’s because the rate at which assessed property value increases is not the same rate the city’s possible annual property tax levy increases. The district’s total requested levy amount is divided by the city’s total assessed property amount to find the rate to calculate individual payments.