Castle Rock Council looks to increase property tax, water, sewer rates

CASTLE ROCK — The total amount of city property tax revenue collected in 2022 could increase by 2.5% compared to 2021.

The owner of a $250,000 Castle Rock home, would pay about $455 in city property taxes in 2022, if the council approves the proposal Monday.

Proposals

The City Council is proposing to collect about $1.82 per $1,000 of assessed property value next year. The total city revenue collected in 2022 would be $414,969 — about $10,000 more than what was collected in 2021.

The council is scheduled to vote on whether to approve the measure Monday. The council approved the measure Nov. 8 after a public hearing in which one person commented. Another vote is needed to finalize the levy.

The city is proposing to collect some previously uncollected funds in 2022, in addition to the money officials are allowed to collect next year. The combination creates an increase of about 2.5% compared to the amount collected in 2021, according to city documents.

