Castle Rock cop shares experience responding to drowning

CASTLE ROCK— The courage he witnessed and the support he’s received from his peers are helping Castle Rock PD officer Bill Zimmerman get through the week after one of the hardest calls of his nearly three-year career.
Zimmerman, 31, was the first emergency responder on scene at a drowning at the Cowlitz River Sunday afternoon. Two men were rescued, but only one survived, according to the police department.
Emotionally, Zimmerman said, the call was second only to the wallop he experienced when Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Deputy Justin DeRosier was fatally shot in Kalama in April last year. Yet he also was moved by the sense of solidarity that instantly united total strangers during the call Sunday.
Zimmerman was doing paperwork at Castle Rock PD when 911 dispatchers reported that a 13-year-old was drowning at Lions Pride Park. (Officers later learned the victim was in his 20s.) Zimmerman ran down the creaky wooden stairs separating the police office from the rest of City Hall and jumped into his car, his mind racing as fast as his feet.
“I’ve never had a call like this before,” Zimmerman said in an interview Wednesday. “I’m trying to come up with all these plans in my head, (preparing for) what I am going to see when I get there.”
Once he arrived, Zimmerman grabbed a rescue kit with a life vest, inflatable vest and a throw rope from his car and scrambled down the steep trail to the bank of the Cowlitz.
Cousins Mauro and Ivan Vazques-Delores, who were from the Tualatin area south of Portland, had been out swimming when they both started struggling in the water. They’d been out enjoying the beach along with Mauro Vazques-Delores’ brother.
The husband of the 911 caller had already swam out to save Ivan Vazques-Delores, but Mauro was still under the water when Zimmerman arrived.
Swapping his police vest for a life jacket, Zimmerman dove into the cold river and met with two swimmers who were about 50 to 60 feet offshore and who didn’t have life vests themselves. They were frantically searching for Mauro Vazques-Delores, 24. Zimmerman learned he’d already been under the water for eight minutes.
At that moment, Zimmerman had a lot to consider: How do I try to save this person? And how do I keep these other two swimmers and myself from drowning, too?
“The water was extremely, extremely cold,” Zimmerman said. “I could feel, even in the short time I was in there, the effects of that water.”
He was soon joined in the river by Cowlitz 6 firefighter Brandon Poff and a Washington State Patrol trooper. If he could find Mauro Vazques-Delores under the water, Zimmerman planned to tie his throw rope to something nearby so he could dive down and get him. But he was also trying to help the others in the river who, like him, were getting tired.
“Your training kind of kicks in and overrides that fight-or-flight brain, and you just do what you have to do, what you’re trained to do,” Zimmerman said. “You have a million things running through your mind, trying to decide what’s the next move to make, meanwhile you have everyone on scene screaming to help. ... I didn’t understand until 12 hours after the incident. It all kind of hit me at that point how intense the situation was.”
During the search, one of the other swimmers found Mauro Vazques-Delores and brought him to the surface. Zimmerman helped that swimmer, who was exhausted, bring the young man back to the beach to start life-saving measures.
Fire crews arrived and took over CPR, but medics eventually declared Vazques-Delores deceased. The coroner and chaplains arrived, too, and Zimmerman’s job turned from rescue to consoling.
The Spanish-speaking woman who called 911 translated between Zimmerman and the Vazquez-Delores family members, who were “completely emotionally distraught.”
“I was trying to just help keep (Mauro’s) brother and cousin in the best place (emotionally) I could possibly get them,” Zimmerman said. “To try to tell them that we’re doing the best we can and everything we can. … (That) I need you guys to be strong for me right now, and I’m gonna be strong for you.”
Through the interpreter, Zimmerman learned that the three young men did not know how to swim and they had not brought life vests. Combined with the cold water and danger of a fast-moving current, it “was a recipe for disaster,” he said.
Zimmerman said CRPD plans to honor the “extremely heroic” efforts of the couple who saved Ivan Vazques-Delores and called 911. They have no connection to the Vazquez-Delores family.
“They didn’t have any duty to act,” Zimmerman said. “There’s nothing requiring them to provide any help at all. It would have been two victims, but because of the citizen there, there was only one. I think that’s absolutely incredible.”
And Zimmerman was struck by how the mental lines dividing officers and regular citizens fell apart during the rescue effort: “It was just people helping people. It was an incredible display of teamwork between fire, EMS, law enforcement and civilians.”
Eventually, Zimmerman prepared to leave the scene, but his day wasn’t over. He and his partner, officer Jeff Gann, responded immediately after to a pursuit call and helped take a fleeing suspect into custody.
Afterward, he finally went home to his wife and three children, where he was able unwind and talk about what had happened. Soon after he sat down on the couch, his son started begging him to help him with a Lego Star Wars video game.
“I’m like, ‘Absolutely,’ “ Zimmerman said with a laugh.
The next day at work, he was flooded with text messages and phone calls from dispatchers to firefighters to deputies checking in on him.
“You always look out for each other, especially the ones that may ... not have had that type of call yet,” said Cowlitz Fire District 6 Assistant Chief Andy Ogden, who was the incident commander at the drowning Sunday.
“Other cops, firefighters, EMTs, they’ve been there,” Ogden said. “They know what it feels like. So to have somebody like that reach out, that means a lot. … That camaraderie is really the only way to get through it.”
Emergency responders recommend that those spending time on the water know how to swim and perform CPR, use life jackets, avoid using alcohol, remember that the water can be very cold on a hot day, and keep a close eye on children.
