Castle Rock cop shares experience responding to drowning

Cousins Mauro and Ivan Vazques-Delores, who were from the Tualatin area south of Portland, had been out swimming when they both started struggling in the water. They’d been out enjoying the beach along with Mauro Vazques-Delores’ brother.

The husband of the 911 caller had already swam out to save Ivan Vazques-Delores, but Mauro was still under the water when Zimmerman arrived.

Swapping his police vest for a life jacket, Zimmerman dove into the cold river and met with two swimmers who were about 50 to 60 feet offshore and who didn’t have life vests themselves. They were frantically searching for Mauro Vazques-Delores, 24. Zimmerman learned he’d already been under the water for eight minutes.

At that moment, Zimmerman had a lot to consider: How do I try to save this person? And how do I keep these other two swimmers and myself from drowning, too?

“The water was extremely, extremely cold,” Zimmerman said. “I could feel, even in the short time I was in there, the effects of that water.”