Castle Rock cloudy tap water to clear by weekend as city switches from groundwater to purified river water

CASTLE ROCK — Cloudy city tap water has left a bad taste in the mouths of dozens of residents here.
Castle Rock Public Works Director Dave Vorse estimates up to 40 people have complained about hazy water running from their taps over the last few weeks as the city temporarily switched its water source during maintenance on its infrastructure.
Water from the alternate source — a groundwater aquifer — is safe to drink, but may appear hazy for a few minutes until excess air settles. Some residents reported hearing a fizzing sound or seeing steam released as air escapes from their glasses.
By the weekend, Vorse said Castle Rock residents should see the water run clear as the city resumes purifying water from the Cowlitz River for local taps.
The haziness is a first for Corine Roberts, who said she has lived in the city since 2017.
"When we turn on the water, it's solid white," she said Tuesday. "After a while, it disappears."
Roberts won't drink the tap water. She won't even give it to her plants, and instead opts to collect rain water.
Vorse said the water is safe.
Southwest Regional Manager Andy Anderson said the state Department of Health's Office of Drinking Water has not received any complaints about Castle Rock's water quality, and the city's samples are routinely checked and pass regulations.
Extra air
He said cloudy, fizzing and steaming water indicate excess air in pipes and is a "pretty common" issue that is not hazardous.
Vorse said the change in transparency is from excess air in the city's groundwater supply.
A roughly six-month drain on a local aquifer has left levels low, and allowed more air to filter into the city’s pipes when water is drawn.
Vorse said it will take about four days for the air to clear out of the city’s system now that the water treatment plant is running again.
Maintenance at the treatment plant closed the facility from December to Tuesday. During that time, the city pulled water from four wells that draw from one aquifer, Vorse said.
The excess air means the aquifer is low, but not near empty.
Source switch
Typically, the city only draws from the wells a few days a month, Vorse said. The six-month draw left the aquifer lower than normal.
Most of the time, the city's water comes from the upper Cowlitz River and is treated in the plant and distributed to residents.
Vorse said when water from the upper Cowlitz River becomes too costly to treat, officials turn off the plant and pull from the wells.
For roughly the past three years, only half the water treatment plant has operated while contractors finish repairs, Vorse said.
In December, crews shut down the plant to finish their work. Vorse said he hopes the entire plant will be running in a few months, but an exact timeframe is unknown.
The entire plant doesn’t need to operate to provide water for Castle Rock, Vorse said. However, running half the plant requires longer daily operations, which can increase wear on equipment.
Vorse said residents will not notice when the entire plant is running compared to only half the facility.
Yet, the switch from drawing from the low-level wells to the treated water will be visible after the six-month stretch.
Whether drinking the water today or this weekend, Vorse maintains it is safe.
"We've done tests and it's perfectly safe to drink," he said. "It is by no means a health concern."