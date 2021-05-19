Castle Rock cloudy tap water to clear by weekend as city switches from groundwater to purified river water

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to The Daily News.

He said cloudy, fizzing and steaming water indicate excess air in pipes and is a "pretty common" issue that is not hazardous.

Vorse said the change in transparency is from excess air in the city's groundwater supply.

A roughly six-month drain on a local aquifer has left levels low, and allowed more air to filter into the city’s pipes when water is drawn.

Vorse said it will take about four days for the air to clear out of the city’s system now that the water treatment plant is running again.

Maintenance at the treatment plant closed the facility from December to Tuesday. During that time, the city pulled water from four wells that draw from one aquifer, Vorse said.

The excess air means the aquifer is low, but not near empty.

Source switch

Typically, the city only draws from the wells a few days a month, Vorse said. The six-month draw left the aquifer lower than normal.

Most of the time, the city's water comes from the upper Cowlitz River and is treated in the plant and distributed to residents.