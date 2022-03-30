Castle Rock City Council votes against plants as traffic barrier, OKs state loan and tentatively OKs adding library levy to ballots

CASTLE ROCK — The city known for its award-winning flowers at Monday night's meeting axed a plan to add plants near Interstate 5's exit 49 to protect pedestrians and cyclists from traffic.

The council also tentatively approved adding a library levy to the August primary ballots for the roughly seventh time in three years, and OK'd the final approval to take out a $1.5 million state loan to extend the city's water main to a potential development off I-5's exit 48.

Plants

Castle Rock Public Works Director Dave Vorse suggested adding plants in roughly nine sections, flush with the road, near the city's visitor center along Huntington Avenue North, as a way to protect pedestrians and cyclists on the side of the busy road, near the highway exit.

The council unanimously voted against the idea. Councilmen Paul Simonsen and Lee Kessler said the plants would create too much maintenance if drivers hit the soft beds and caused damage.

Vorse said the plants would encourage drivers to hug the center line, away from pedestrians and cyclists along the shoulder. The plants would be in street-level beds that are 2.5 feet wide and 20 inches long with 40 feet in between each bed.

The city recently added a 10-foot wide sidewalk and an island to help pedestrians and cyclists safely cross the highway onramp as part of a national initiative called Complete Streets, where roads are designed for users of all ages and abilities, not just motorists.

Mayor Paul Helenberg didn't vote, but said he previously "put a stop to the project" because around 30 residents complained about the plan.

"I will not support that project one bit, those planters," Helenberg said. "I will not be responsible for those."

Helenberg added the beds would prevent drainage, and that bushes wouldn't stop people from staying on the road.

Vorse disagreed. He said the plants wouldn't impede on drainage because there is room between the beds. Vorse added "a white line is a white line," meaning a more prominent structure would create more of a barrier between vehicles and people than painted lines.

Before the vote, Helenberg said he hoped council members would vote unanimously because if someone approved the plan, he wanted to be sure "anyone who has a problem can get a hold of you for that."

Library

The council unanimously voted to add a levy for the library on the August primary ballots. Voters previously voted down the levy about six times in the last three years. Previous measures received more than 50% of the votes, but didn’t meet legal requirements to pass, including a more than 60% threshold needed for these types of special excess levies.

Vorse said the library committee is working on different options to fund the library, but said at the meeting they are not ready to provide details. He said a levy might not be necessary, and the city could pull the measure from the ballots if the levy is not needed. The City Council has to vote again to finalize adding the levy to ballots.

State loan

The City Council made the final approval to take out a $1.5 million loan with the state to expand the city's main water line to reach an area near I-5's exit 48 where a developer is considering building offices, retail space and multifamily housing on 118 acres on the peninsula surrounded by the Cowlitz River, Salmon Creek and the Burlington Northern and Santa Fe Railway.

The repayment term for the loan is 20 years with a 1.5% annual interest rate, according to the resolution.

Police

Castle Rock Police Chief Charley Worley said the department's newest vehicle hit the road Saturday.

He said his department is working to remove a motorhome that has been parked near the skate park for "quite some time," but there are few local tow companies that can store such a large vehicle.

