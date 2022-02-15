Castle Rock City Council OKs $1.7 million parks plan through 2027; final approval scheduled for Feb. 28

CASTLE ROCK — Officials tentatively plan to put $1.7 million into the city's bike and skate parks, as well as trails downtown and along creeks over the next five years.

The Castle Rock City Council voted unanimously Monday to make the improvements potentially using public and private funds after a public hearing was held with no citizens' comments.

The City Council is scheduled to vote again on the proposal Feb. 28 to make the plan official.

The proposed projects are to:

Link the Riverfront Trail on the east and west sides of the Cowlitz River to a trail to Lexington in the south, as well as to trails in Seaquest State Park to the east for $1.19 million by 2027.

Improve the trail to the west side of Whittle Creek to Arkansas Creek northwest of the city center for $250,000 in 2023.

Add restrooms, parking, lighting and skills structures to the bike park on Dike Road for $150,000 in 2024.

Add equipment to the skate park on Dike Road for $15,000 in 2023.

Build a restroom and covered picnic area at the north trailhead near where Huntington Avenue meets Front Avenue for $100,000 in 2023.

Survey

The improvements were generated from a survey released from May through June. Officials report 379 of the 502 respondents said they live in the 98611 ZIP code, which covers the city of Castle Rock and immediate surrounding areas.

Respondents said the facilities they use the most every day are the elementary school playgrounds and fields, the Riverfront Trail, the bike park and the skate park. Respondents rated the poorest quality facilities as the junior high sports fields, the skate park, the library, dredge spoil lands and the bike park.

Dredge spoil lands are areas with trails located south of the fairgrounds, near Whittle Creek, and also called the high banks, said Castle Rock Public Works Director Dave Vorse. The city plans to add infrastructure like water, sewer and power hookups near the dredge spoil lands within the next several years to recruit RV resorts to locate to the area, he added. He said families could camp while attending games at the nearby North County Sports Complex and walk to the facility by trail.

Previous plans

The city's proposed park plan includes potential local, state and federal funding sources, including the state's Recreation and Conservation Office, the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund, civic organizations and private funds.

The city is required to update its park plan every six years to apply for Recreation and Conservation Office funds and the first plan was completed in the early 1990s, Vorse said.

Since the 2016 plan, the city has:

Built the Al Helenberg Memorial Boat Launch off West Side Highway,

Extended trails from West Side Highway to the North County Sports Complex and boat launch,

Updated the entrance at Lions Pride Park on Huntington Avenue, and

Added landscaping and raised vegetable bed gardens to the Old Jail Park downtown.

