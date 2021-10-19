Castle Rock City Council holds workshop on proposed business park off I-5's exit 48

CASTLE ROCK — The City Council is holding a special meeting Wednesday to review a presentation on a proposed business park that would include multi-family housing and a boat launch on 118 acres in the southern end of the city.

The meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. in person at the Castle Rock Senior Center on Second Avenue, as well as online through the video conferencing software GoToMeeting.

The proposed development would be located off Interstate 5's exit 48, on the land between the Burlington Northern Santa Fe rail line, Cowlitz River and Salmon Creek.

The multi-use development proposes to include space for light-industrial-zoned businesses or offices on 59 acres; retail or commercial space on about 11 acres; and a 200-unit multi-family housing structure on about 8 acres. Another 18 acres would include recreational uses such as a 200-unit RV park, kayak and boat launch, and trails.

Access the meeting online at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/201632365. People also can call in at 1-646-749-3112 with access code 201-632-365 and press 6* to speak.

