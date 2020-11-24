Castle Rock City Council approves utility rate increase, 2021 budget

The Castle Rock City Council Monday approved utility rate increases and the city’s 2021 budget.

The $12 million budget includes a 4% increase to the base water rate, a 1% increase to the base sewer rate and a 2% increase on the consumption rate for both utilities. Stormwater rates will not change.

Councilmember Paul Simonsen proposed not going forward with the 2% consumption rate increase in an effort to help out residents struggling because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayor Paul Helenberg said if the council doesn’t move forward with the full proposed increase, the jump next year could be 5% to 6% to make up for it.

Dave Vorse, public works director, said a lower increase would put the city behind on replacing aging water mains.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Councilmember Lee Kessler said although it’s hard to tell people their bill will increase in times like these, he worries more about “kicking the can down the road.”

Under the proposed 2021 rates, the average customer will pay $173.75 per month. That’s up $3.69 from the average bill in 2020. (The average bill is based on a monthly usage of 500 cubic feet of water.)