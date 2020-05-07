Castle Rock cancels fair; county fair and rodeo still scheduled, for now

The coronavirus has closed the Castle Rock Community Fair just as Washington's third-longest running fair would have entered its 62nd year.
Meanwhile, officials in Cowlitz County are considering whether to change or cancel the Cowlitz County Fair and Rodeo, which are scheduled to take place July 22-25. No decisions had been made as of Thursday.
“Our mission is to provide a safe, family friendly event for our community,” Cowlitz County Event Center Director Kim Bowcutt said by email. “We understand the impact that canceling this event will have on our partners, exhibitors, vendors and community members. Therefore, we are looking at every angle before making a decision as to how we proceed.”
In a Facebook post Wednesday, the Castle Rock Fair Board announced that the community event will be canceled. Fair Board President Gary Boshart could not be reached for comment Thursday, but the Facebook post cited COVID-19 and the “phases of the governor’s reopening plan” as the reasons for the cancellation.
Any cancellations or changes to the county fair would be announced no later than the first week of June, according the fair's web page.
“There are a few scenarios we are vetting but each have their own obstacles to overcome,” Bowcutt said. Those include concerns about staff, volunteer and attendee safety; timing of the governor’s four-phase reopening plan; and finances.
For example, if the governor’s four-phase reopening plan goes smoothly enough that a new phase starts every three weeks, large events would be allowed by July 7. However, if any phases are delayed, the fair and rodeo could not legally open, “forcing a potential last-minute cancellation,” Bowcutt said.
“We plan the fair all year, but our onsite preparations begin in early June, making large last-minute changes to the event difficult,” she said.
Additionally, the state has not yet set protocols or criteria for hosting large events once they are permitted, so organizers are left to wonder whether they’ll have time to implement required safety precautions.
Other concerns include:
• How to find and pay for additional personal protective equipment, such as masks and gloves.
• How to ensure fairgoers social distance and use any required personal protective equipment.
• How to address a loss in sponsorship revenue as local businesses manage their own economic losses or a loss in revenue if seating capacities are changed in the grandstand.
Event center staff will make recommendations to the fair and rodeo boards, which will forward their decisions to the Cowlitz County commissioners for a vote. Potential fair entrants are awaiting word.
“We have a market animal, so we are waiting for the county to decide whether or not they are going to (hold the county fair),” said Sherisha Aylesworth, a Castle Rock resident. “I know Clark County is canceled. Monroe is canceled. Both of those fairs are in August, so it’s hard to remain positive that the powers that be will allow this to happen.”
And with the local community fair canceled, too, Castle Rock 4H-ers are already feeling the loss, Aylesworth said. The fair would have taken place July 16-18.
“This is really a beginning community fair for the kids. There are a lot of littles that get their first toe in the water there,” she said.
Aylesworth would have helped manage the poultry barn this year, she said, and she’s bummed she won’t get to see the children and their chickens. Her daughter is “terribly sad” she won’t be able to win a goldfish at the quarter arcade like she usually does, Aylesworth said.
“It’s a huge loss. It’s really a community center. ... It’s touching bases with the community. It’s one of the few parades we have it town” Aylesworth said.
Nevertheless, she understand's the board's decision, she added.
“I think it’s really more a timeline issue. The way that the phases are to reopen, a one-week delay would put Castle Rock in phase two or phase three, and that would make gatherings of over 50 people simply not possible,” Aylesworth said.
The equipment at the fairgrounds is mostly wooden, which makes sanitizing harder, she added. And the event draws senior citizens from the nursing home to watch the parade and long-time volunteers who fall into the high-risk category for coronavirus due to their age.
“I think that the Castle Rock Fair Board is making the right decision as far as weighing all the options,” she said. “It was a very tough decision, and I know they didn't want to make it. ... I feel for the kids more than anything.”
