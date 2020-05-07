Castle Rock cancels fair; county fair and rodeo still scheduled, for now

“We have a market animal, so we are waiting for the county to decide whether or not they are going to (hold the county fair),” said Sherisha Aylesworth, a Castle Rock resident. “I know Clark County is canceled. Monroe is canceled. Both of those fairs are in August, so it’s hard to remain positive that the powers that be will allow this to happen.”

And with the local community fair canceled, too, Castle Rock 4H-ers are already feeling the loss, Aylesworth said. The fair would have taken place July 16-18.

“This is really a beginning community fair for the kids. There are a lot of littles that get their first toe in the water there,” she said.

Aylesworth would have helped manage the poultry barn this year, she said, and she’s bummed she won’t get to see the children and their chickens. Her daughter is “terribly sad” she won’t be able to win a goldfish at the quarter arcade like she usually does, Aylesworth said.

“It’s a huge loss. It’s really a community center. ... It’s touching bases with the community. It’s one of the few parades we have it town” Aylesworth said.

Nevertheless, she understand's the board's decision, she added.