Castle Rock Bakery & Espresso owner retires, shop to close after 18 years

Customers buy cream horns by the dozens, Kaitlyn said. They’ve even shipped an order roughly 150 miles to Yakima, according to Martin’s daughter Angie Meyers. The demand is understandable, she said.

“You can’t get them anywhere else,” Angie said.

Family help

With the shop’s maple bars, German chocolate brownies and sugar cookies flying off the shelves, family members have dusted off their aprons and jumped back behind the pastry case.

Martin’s children — Angie Meyers, Holly Terry and Greg Parkison — have worked in the shop throughout the years.

Like his mother, Parkison started working at the bakery at age 14. By 17, he persuaded his girlfriend Erin to join the team, before he married her years later.

Martin’s grandkids followed after. Kaitlyn Meyers decorates cookies, her 16-year-old brother Kasen already has a year under his belt. Everyone in the family pitches in, Angie said.

“Technically, Lukas did too, he just wasn’t born yet,” she said about Terry’s newborn, who was behind the counter while still in the womb.

The shop