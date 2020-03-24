Castle Rock bakery bread bargain: name your own price

CASTLE ROCK — Such a deal, in such a difficult time.

The Castle Rock Bakery & Espresso held a sale on Tuesday, allowing customers to pay whatever they could — even nothing — for the 278 loaves of white bread staff baked over 10 hours on Monday. It was the shop's attempt to support the community and make available a staple that has been in short supply due to coronavirus-related panic shopping.

“(Owner Shelley Martin) knows that bread is really scarce right now at a lot of the bigger stores and our store’s randomly been getting it in,” manager Kayla Blackburn said. “She just wanted to make sure the town got what they needed, and if they couldn’t get it, they could just pick it up and not have to worry about it.”

The one-day-only sale was a big help to Amy Warren, a Castle Rock resident who says she has struggled to find bread for her 11-year-old and 17-month-old. Even her husband, who works in Portland, has had trouble finding the baked goodness.

“Having them home more often, we’re going through it more quickly,” Warren said. “And it’s limited everywhere.”

Warren is no stranger to community organizing and outreach. In January, she organized the cash mob, an effort to bring business to the Castle Sandwich Shop.