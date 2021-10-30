Castle Rock asks voters to fund donation-run library

CASTLE ROCK — Tuesday, voters will have their roughly sixth chance in three years to fund the city's public library, currently operating with volunteers and donations.

The measure would cost city residents about $75 for a home worth $250,000 in 2022 to fund the library for one year. Voters are asked to approve a levy for $0.30 per $1,000 of assessed property value in 2022, which is $0.20 less than the previous levies approved from 2010 through 2018, according to county election archives.

Levy funds have not been collected since 2019. Since then, the library has depleted its reserves and is running solely on donations, said former Library Director Vicki Selander.

Past tries

Previous levy measures received more than 50% of the votes, but didn't pass due to technical legal issues. In the primaries, the levy failed because overall Castle Rock votes didn't reach the number needed to validate the election. In the 2020 General Election, the measure was two percentage points short of reaching the 60% approval threshold needed for these types of "excess levies," and in the 2019 General Election, voters were about three points shy of the 60% benchmark.