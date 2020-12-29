Cascades to see snow, cold temps and rain lower down this week

The National Weather Service in Portland issued several winter weather advisories for the Cascades that will last from Tuesday to early Thursday morning, but the Longview-Kelso area will likely ring in the new year with rain, not snow.

In the Longview-Kelso area, the snow level rose from 2,300 feet to 3,000 feet Tuesday. Longview averages .7 inches of snow in December, according to the Western Regional Climate Center, but the weather service isn't predicting any snow this week.

Wednesday is predicted to see rain before 10 a.m. followed by showers all day totaling between a quarter and half of an inch. However, the high temperature will stay near 46 degrees and the low around 42 degrees. The area could see winds as high as 30 miles per hour.

Thursday and Friday also have chance or morning rain and clouds, with temperatures again however in the mid to high 40s.

In the northern Oregon Cascades and southern Washington Cascades, between 10 and 16 inches of snow is expected along with 40mph winds.

That will make travel "very difficult to impossible" near Government Camp, Detroit, Santiam Pass Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center and Mount St. Helens, the advisory said.

Anyone travelling in those areas should use caution and check road conditions in advance, the advisory said.

