Cascades, Coast Range travelers will see snow this week

Travelers passing through the Cascades or Coast Range should plan for snow this week, the Portland bureau of the U.S. National Weather Service said.

Monday morning a light snow was falling across the passes in the Cascades, but it did not accumulate or affect travel to Government Camp, Santiam Pass and Willamette Pass.

However, by Wednesday evening snow levels are expected to drop to 1,500 to 2,000 feet, according to Rebecca Muessle, a meteorologist with the Portland Weather Service. Government Camp is at 3,000 feet, while Santiam Pass and Willamette Pass are around 5,000 feet, so all are expected to see snow accumulation.

"We're expecting that snowfall through at least the day on Saturday and likely into Sunday, because snow levels are dropping pretty significantly," Muessle said.

Snow levels should then remain in that range through Saturday night, and possibly fall as low as 1,000 feet at times. The Longview-Kelso area largely is expected to see rain, Muessle said, perhaps up to an inch on Saturday.

The Mount Hood Skibowl is forecast to get snow Tuesday through Sunday, with temperatures dropping as low as 24 degrees and the highs in the mid-30s, according to the Skibowl website. According to the National Weather Service, the summit of Mount Hood could see upwards of eight inches of snow accumulation each day through Thursday evening.

At Government Camp, there could be between one and three inches of accumulation Wednesday during the day and another two to four inches possible overnight. Thursday could see between three and seven inches, then transition to snow showers through the weekend, according to Monday's National Weather Service forecast.

Muessle said the highest peaks will get the most snow, and the area is entering the time of year when snow is more likely to stick.

"We did have one really decent snowfall a couple weeks ago along the Cascades, but it's been fairly warm," Muessle said, so any snow that has fallen has melted. "We are usually seeing snow that's staying around right now and it hasn't necessarily stuck, but this time of year we are getting into the colder time period. For snow lovers, we're heading into a better period for that snow to stick around."

Anyone on the road should have chains or snow tires in line with state law and an emergency kit with warm clothes, blankets, a flashlight, sand, a first aid kit, traction control devices, water and snacks, Muessle said.

"Having an emergency kit is never a bad idea when it comes to winter weather," Muessle said.

