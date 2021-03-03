 Skip to main content
Cascade Way to close for repairs between City View and Madrona
Cascade Way to close for repairs between City View and Madrona

Drivers who plan to take Cascade Way next week should plan alternate routes, as the City of Longview will be closing a stretch of the road for repairs.

From Monday, March 8 to Monday, March 22, Cascade Way will be closed between City View Boulevard and Madrona Drive to all but those who live in the area as workers repair concrete street panels.

Extended delays are expected, according to a city press release, and motorists should use alternate routes.

