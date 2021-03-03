Cascade Way to close for repairs between City View and Madrona

Drivers who plan to take Cascade Way next week should plan alternate routes, as the City of Longview will be closing a stretch of the road for repairs.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
From Monday, March 8 to Monday, March 22, Cascade Way will be closed between City View Boulevard and Madrona Drive to all but those who live in the area as workers repair concrete street panels.
Extended delays are expected, according to a city press release, and motorists should use alternate routes.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
The Daily News
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today