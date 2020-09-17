Cascade Natural Gas rates may see short-term decrease, boost in 2021

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cascade Natural Gas this week proposed an adjustment to annual rates that could save most customers about 50 cents per month in the short-term. But a boost to bills could be headed down the pipeline next spring.

The Kennewick-based utility company has filed two rate change proposals with the state Utilities and Transportation Commission.

The first proposal is the company’s annual filing, which adjusts rates to address changes in overall gas costs, said Mike Parvinen, director for regulatory affairs. The proposal suggests dropping residential rates by about 48 cents per month for the average customer using 56 therms of gas. If approved, it would take effect in November.

The proposal reviews the expected price for gas, the anticipated volume customers will use, a “cost recovery” plan for pipeline replacements and two federal tax changes.

It also provides a refund for customers for last year’s bills because “it was a little bit colder, so our sales were higher” and the company made more money than expected, Parvinen said.

“The net impact of all those filings this year is a small decrease,” he said.