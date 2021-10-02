 Skip to main content
Cascade Natural Gas proposes almost 17% rate hike due to rising wholesale prices
Cascade Natural Gas proposes almost 17% rate hike due to rising wholesale prices

Cascade Natural Gas

Longview is part of the service area for Cascade Natural Gas Corporation, as indicated on the map on its website. 

 Cascade Natural Gas Corporation, Contributed

Cascade Natural Gas Corporation released a proposal Friday to increase natural gas rates nearly 17% starting Nov. 1 mostly due to rising costs of wholesale natural gas. 

The company, which reports it serves 294,000 customers in Washington and Oregon, said it plans to request the 16.87% rate change from the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission.

Cascade said the majority of the increase — 14.37% — will not generate a profit for the company, but will cover today's increased prices of wholesale natural gas. 

The remaining $2.50 will not earn a profit either, Cascade said. The funds will cover projects such as replacing aging natural gas pipes and funding the company's emergency financial assistance program for those who cannot afford their bills. 

