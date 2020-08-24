Carson man injured in SR503 motorcycle crash Saturday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Carson man was injured Saturday afternoon after crashing his motorcycle on SR503 just north of Ariel.

Robert L. Hildenbrand, 67, was riding southbound on SR503 near milepost 43 when he failed to follow the road as it curved to the right, according to a Washington State Patrol press memo. The motorcycle fell on its side and slid off the roadway onto the shoulder.

Hildenbrand was taken to recover at Peacehealth Southwest Medical Center. He was wearing a helmet, according to WSP.

No alcohol or other drugs are believed to be involved in the crash, and "inattention" was the listed cause of the crash.

